ESPN Unveils Sponsors for X Games Aspen 2020

X Games Aspen 2020 returns to Buttermilk mountain with returning sponsors Monster Energy, Great Clips, Pacifico® Beer, The Real Cost (FDA), the Jeep® brand and Wendy’s. GEICO will once again serve as the official music stage sponsor.

The event is also supported by Amazon, One Roc and Polaris/Timbersled. Fans will have the opportunity to browse product displays and on-site activations in X Fest provided by National Geographic, Strider, Comcast Xfinity, Action Trackchair, Shred Hate, X Change, Home Team BBQ and Aspen Mini Donuts.

Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include on-site activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos. Sponsors will also have a media presence during the X Games telecasts as well as prominent positions across X Games social platforms and VIP experiences on-site.

The X Games winter event has delivered the world’s most progressive action sports content and unique festival experience for fans on-site and around the globe for 23 straight years. The 2020 edition of X Games Aspen will further that legacy of providing a stage for the world’s best athletes and a top-tier billing of urban and electronic musical talent.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ABC will televise a combined 15.5 hours of live X Games Aspen competition, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App and WatchABC to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. In addition, all 15.5 hours of live content, plus exclusive competitions, musical performances and X Games Extra shows will be streamed on the @XGames YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com, the X Games Aspen App, and @XGames on Instagram, Snapchat and more.

Additional information on all X Games Aspen 2020 events is available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only.

