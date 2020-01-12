ESPN’s Coaches Film Room Back for College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason, and TCU’s Gary Patterson Break it Down on ESPNU

Coaches Film Room Preview Available Pregame on ESPN2

For the sixth consecutive year, ESPN will showcase state-of-the-art technology with its MegaCast presentation of the College Football Playoff Championship Presented by AT&T, which will once again include Coaches Film Room on ESPNU, at 8 p.m. ET. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), Derek Mason (Vanderbilt) and Gary Patterson (TCU) will break down all of the action from a coach’s perspective when No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13. New to this year’s line-up is Coaches Film Room Preview—a pregame show on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. hosted by Tom Luginbill, featuring Gundy and Hafley.

This year’s Coaches Film Room will air from ESPN’s studios in Charlotte, N.C.

Coaches’ Credentials

Mike Gundy: Gundy recently finished his 15th year as head coach of the Cowboys and has presided over Oklahoma State’s most successful era. He is the fourth-winningest coach in Big 12 Conference history and under his watch, OSU won 93 games from 2010-19, a mark that ranked 12th in the nation during the decade. He earned multiple national coach of the year awards after leading the Cowboys to the 2011 Big 12 championship.

Jeff Hafley: Hafley was named Boston College’s newest head football coach in December 2019. He was most recently the co-defensive coordinator for Ohio State. A finalist for the Frank Broyles Award and the 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year, Hafley has been one of the architects of a Buckeye defense that ranks first nationally in yards per play (3.9) and second nationally in total defense (247.6 yards per game)

Derek Mason: Mason recently completed his sixth season at the helm of the Vanderbilt football program. He is only the second head coach on West End to lead the Commodores to multiple bowl games, while more importantly, continuing to graduate his student-athletes at a conference- and nation leading rate. Since arriving on campus in 2014, Mason’s focus on developing men of character and integrity not only has been highly successful, but exemplary of the program’s three pillars: Relentless, Tough, Intelligent.

Gary Patterson: Named TCU head coach in 2000, Patterson has become synonymous with TCU Football and Fort Worth. He has won 22 National Coach of the year honors and his 19 seasons make him the nation’s second-longest tenured head coach. Patterson is the Horned Frogs’ all-time winningest coach with 172 victories, which are also the most by an active head coach nationally at his current school.

Full MegaCast offerings: