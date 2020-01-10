ESPN’s Podcast Audience up 43% in December

40 Million Downloads – up 36%

ESPN Daily Showing Strong Growth

In December, ESPN Podcasts set a new record for the month with a verified unique audience of 6.9 million. The total represents an increase of 43% over December 2018 and is the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year growth – each month of 2019.

In addition, ESPN podcasts had 40 million downloads, up 36% from December 2018. It was the third straight month with 40 million or more downloads. Originally produced podcast content (sport-specific shows, LeBatard and Friends podcasts, 30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) is driving the growth, up 57% over December 2018.

ESPN’s unique podcast audience is verified by Podtrac.

Helping boost ESPN’s podcast business is ESPN Daily, which debuted October 21 and has nearly tripled in downloads since then. ESPN Daily has been downloaded five million times, and in December the show had 544,000 unique listeners, 33% more than in November.

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – reaching a record verified unique audience of 8.1 million in October 2019 – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV’s First Take.

