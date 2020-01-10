ESPN’s Podcast Audience up 43% in December

ESPN AudioESPN Podcasts

ESPN’s Podcast Audience up 43% in December

Dave Nagle 6 hours ago

40 Million Downloads – up 36%

ESPN Daily Showing Strong Growth

In December, ESPN Podcasts set a new record for the month with a verified unique audience of 6.9 million.  The total represents an increase of 43% over December 2018 and is the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year growth – each month of 2019.

In addition, ESPN podcasts had 40 million downloads, up 36% from December 2018.  It was the third straight month with 40 million or more downloads.  Originally produced podcast content (sport-specific shows, LeBatard and Friends podcasts, 30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) is driving the growth, up 57% over December 2018.

ESPN’s unique podcast audience is verified by Podtrac.

Helping boost ESPN’s podcast business is ESPN Daily, which debuted October 21 and has nearly tripled in downloads since then.  ESPN Daily has been downloaded five million times, and in December the show had 544,000 unique listeners, 33% more than in November.

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – reaching a record verified unique audience of 8.1 million in October 2019 – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily with Mina Kimes) and compelling personalities. The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN Radio’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and TV’s First Take.

 

-30-

 

Tags

Dave Nagle

It was 32 years at ESPN for me as of November 2018 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
Close