ESPN Films
Honoring a Legend: ESPN Films and Spike Lee’s Kobe Doin’ Work to Air on ESPN, Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN
To continue to honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will air the 2009 ESPN Films and Spike Lee collaboration Kobe Doin’ Work, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. The documentary is an 84-minute exploration of Kobe Bryant’s work ethic, his in-game mentality and the bluntness that made him a great competitor. Bryant granted filmmaker Spike Lee and 30 cameras unprecedented access to his life for one day during the 2007–08 Los Angeles Lakers season. Kobe: Doin’ Work premiered on ESPN on May 16, 2009.
Due to this programming update, the previously scheduled women’s college basketball game featuring No. 5 Louisville at Notre Dame will now air on ESPNEWS at 7 p.m.
Programming on all other networks remains unchanged.
|Date
|Time
|Programming
|Network
|Thu, Jan 30
|7 p.m.
|Kobe Doin’ Work
|ESPN
|No. 5 Louisville at Notre Dame
|ESPNEWS
-30-