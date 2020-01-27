College Basketball - Men'sNBA
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Kobe Bryant: ESPN to Re-Air Bryant’s Final Game Tonight
In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.
The Big Monday matchup between Big 12 opponents No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State moves to ESPN2.
Australian Open quarterfinals will start on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m., and move to ESPN2 after the conclusion of Kansas-Oklahoma State.
Programming Schedule for Monday, January 27
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|9 p.m.
|Kobe Bryant’s Final Game (April 13, 2016)
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN & ESPN App
|No. 3 Kansas at Oklahoma State
Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN2 & ESPN App
|Australian Open Quarterfinals
|ESPNEWS & ESPN App
|11 p.m.
|Australian Open Quarterfinals
featuring Roger Federer
|ESPN2 & ESPN App
-30-