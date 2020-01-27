Honoring the Life and Legacy of Kobe Bryant: ESPN to Re-Air Bryant’s Final Game Tonight

Anna Negron 6 hours ago
Los Angeles, CA - July 10, 2019 - Microsoft Theatre: Kobe Bryant during the 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.

The Big Monday matchup between Big 12 opponents No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State moves to ESPN2.

Australian Open quarterfinals will start on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m., and move to ESPN2 after the conclusion of Kansas-Oklahoma State.

Programming Schedule for Monday, January 27

Time (ET) Event Network
9 p.m. Kobe Bryant’s Final Game (April 13, 2016)
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers		 ESPN & ESPN App
No. 3 Kansas at Oklahoma State
Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden		 ESPN2 & ESPN App
Australian Open Quarterfinals ESPNEWS & ESPN App
11 p.m. Australian Open Quarterfinals
featuring Roger Federer		 ESPN2 & ESPN App

Anna Negron

