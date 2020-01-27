Honoring the Life and Legacy of Kobe Bryant: ESPN to Re-Air Bryant’s Final Game Tonight

In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.

The Big Monday matchup between Big 12 opponents No. 3 Kansas and Oklahoma State moves to ESPN2.

Australian Open quarterfinals will start on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m., and move to ESPN2 after the conclusion of Kansas-Oklahoma State.

Programming Schedule for Monday, January 27

Time (ET) Event Network 9 p.m. Kobe Bryant’s Final Game (April 13, 2016)

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN & ESPN App No. 3 Kansas at Oklahoma State

Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden ESPN2 & ESPN App Australian Open Quarterfinals ESPNEWS & ESPN App 11 p.m. Australian Open Quarterfinals

featuring Roger Federer ESPN2 & ESPN App

