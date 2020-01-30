Lax to the Max: ESPN Networks to Air More Than 450 NCAA Lacrosse Games This Season

All Johns Hopkins Men’s Home Games to Air on an ESPN Network

Eighteen Ranked Men’s Teams and Eight Ranked Women’s Teams to be Featured this Season

ESPN will offer more than 450 regular season college lacrosse games across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ACCNX and ESPN+ this season. ESPNU and ACCN will televise 53 matchups, with more than 400 available on ESPN3, ACCNX and ESPN+ via the ESPN App.

Highlights

Reigning NCAA men’s champion Virginia is set to appear on ESPN Networks eight times this season

Fifteen of the top 20 men’s teams in Inside Lacrosse preseason poll to appear on ESPN networks Nineteen matchups featuring ranked opponents

Eight ranked women’s teams to be featured across ten women’s games on ESPNU and ACCN

Big Ten boasts top-ranked men’s team in No. 1 Penn State, which is coming off a program-best 16-2 season last year; slated to face No. 13 Johns Hopkins (April 11) and Michigan (April 19)

All Johns Hopkins men’s home games are set to air on an ESPN network

20 High Point and Utah to both make their first appearance on ESPNU

Men’s conference championships: ACC (April 24 – ACCN, and April 26 – ESPNU), Ivy League (May 1 and 3, ESPNU), MAAC (May 2 – ESPNU), America East (May 2 – ESPNU); digital networks: America East semifinals, Ivy League semifinals, MAAC semifinals, SoCon semifinals and championship

Women’s conference championships: ACC (April 22-26, ACCN); digital networks: A10, America East, ASUN, Ivy League, SoCon

Commentators

Anish Shroff, in his third season, will serve as the lead play-by-play commentator for men’s lacrosse coverage on ESPN networks. Jay Alter, Jason Benetti, Chris Carlin, Booker Corrigan, Mike Corey and Chris Cotter will also handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

Men’s analysis will be provided by:

Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder

–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games

– All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games Ric Beardsley – Four-time All American with Syracuse; member of 1993 and 1995 national championship teams

– Four-time All American with Syracuse; member of 1993 and 1995 national championship teams Ryan Boyle – Four-time All-American at Princeton, winning the national championship with the Tigers in 2001; played professionally in both the NLL and MLL, and retired in 2014 with the Boston Cannons.

– Four-time All-American at Princeton, winning the national championship with the Tigers in 2001; played professionally in both the NLL and MLL, and retired in 2014 with the Boston Cannons. Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League

– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League Doug Tarring – Winningest high school coach in Virginia history; won national championships with Virginia in 1970 and 1972

Winningest high school coach in Virginia history; won national championships with Virginia in 1970 and 1972 Matt Ward – Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks

– Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks Don Zimmerman – Legendary head coach spent 23 years with the UMBC men’s lacrosse team, made four consecutive appearances in NCAA lacrosse championship; America East Coach the Year (2006, 2008, 2009); also led Johns Hopkins to three national championships

Play by play commentators for women’s coverage includes John Brickley, Mike Corey and Leah Secondo.

Women’s game analysts include:

Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year

– returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year Rachel DeCecco – Princeton grad; senior vice president of Women’s Professional Lacrosse League

– Princeton grad; senior vice president of Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Courtney Martinez – Four-time national champion at Maryland (1998-2001)

– Four-time national champion at Maryland (1998-2001) Halley Quillinan – Former Syracuse standout; fourth player to record 200 career points and third on all-time list in scored goals (174)

– Former Syracuse standout; fourth player to record 200 career points and third on all-time list in scored goals (174) Jon “Stugotz” Weiner – the co-host on The Dan LaBatard Show with Stugotz will make a number of in-game appearances during the season; named to Pilgrim League All-Star team during his playing days at Clark University (1992-1995)

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Championship Drive

ESPN will be providing complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the 2020 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday, May 3 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Each round will air on ESPNU, and culminate with championship weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 23-25 on ESPN2.

ESPN will also provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with championship weekend taking place at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. (May 22-24).

Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Feb 1 Noon Colgate at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Air Force at No. 7 Duke ACCN Fri, Feb 7 4 p.m. Colgate at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Feb 8 1 p.m. No. 17 Towson at No. 13 Johns Hopkins^ ESPN3 2 p.m. No. 14 Loyola at No. 2 Virginia ACCN Sat, Feb 15 Noon Lafayette at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Binghamton at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Feb 22 Noon Princeton at No. 2 Virginia ACCN 1 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 13 Johns Hopkins* ESPN3 Tue, Feb 25 5 p.m. No. 20 High Point at No. 2 Virginia ESPNU Fri, Feb 28 5 p.m. Richmond at No. 7 Duke ACCN 7 p.m. Hobart at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sun, Mar 1 Noon No. 11 Cornell at No. 12 Ohio State ESPNU Sat, Mar 7 Noon No. 9 Denver at No. 8 Notre Dame ACCN 1 p.m. No. 5 Syracuse at No. 13 Johns Hopkins& ESPN3 Tue, Mar 10 6 p.m. Jacksonville at No. 7 Duke ESPNU Mount St Mary’s at No. 13 Johns Hopkins% ESPN3 Sun, Mar 15 4 p.m. Michigan at No. 8 Notre Dame ESPNU Tue, Mar 17 5 p.m. Dartmouth at No. 10 North Carolina ESPNU Thu, Mar 19 7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 8 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, Mar 21 Noon No. 4 Maryland at No. 10 North Carolina ACCN Sun, Mar 22 Noon No. 5 Syracuse at No. 7 Duke ESPNU Thu, Mar 26 7 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke ACCN Sat, Mar 28 Noon Michigan at No. 13 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 5 Syracuse ESPNU Thu, Apr 2 7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at North Carolina ACCN Sat, Apr 4 Noon No. 13 Johns Hopkins at Rutgers ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 7 Duke at No. 8 Notre Dame ESPNU Sun, Apr 5 Noon No. 4 Maryland at Michigan ESPNU Thu, Apr 9 7 p.m. No. 7 Duke at No. 2 Virginia ACCN Fri, Apr 10 7 p.m. Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU Sat, Apr 11 Noon No. 1 Penn State at No. 13 Johns Hopkins ESPNU No. 15 Army at No. 8 Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. North Carolina at No. 5 Syracuse ESPNU 4 p.m. Utah at No. 2 Virginia ESPNU Sat, Apr 18 Noon No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 10 North Carolina ESPNU No. 5 Syracuse at No. 2 Virginia ACCN Sun, Apr 19 Noon Michigan at No. 1 Penn State ESPNU Fri, Apr 24 3 p.m. Detroit at Monmouth ESPNU Sat, Apr 25 Noon No. 11 Cornell at Princeton ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 4 Maryland at No. 13 Johns Hopkins ESPNU

^ — airing February 10, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

* — airing February 23, at 10 a.m. on ESPNU

& — airing March 8, at 10 a.m. on ESPNU

% — airing March 11, at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Mar 5 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN Wed, Mar 11 4 p.m. Hofstra at No. 5 Boston College ACCN Thu, Mar 12 7 p.m. No. 4 Syracuse at No. 9 Virginia ACCN Sat, Mar 21 2 p.m. No. 5 Boston College at No. 20 Duke ACCN Mon, Mar 23 6 p.m. East Carolina at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN Wed, Mar 25 7 p.m. Towson at Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sat, Mar 28 Noon No. 1 North Carolina at No. 5 Boston College ACCN Sun, Mar 29 2 p.m. No. 4 Syracuse at No. 7 Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Apr 3 5 p.m. Rutgers at No. 3 Northwestern ESPNU Sat, Apr 4 1 p.m. No. 2 Maryland at Johns Hopkins# ESPN3 Thu, Apr 9 6 p.m. Penn State at Ohio State ESPNU Thu, Apr 16 7 p.m. No. 9 Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN

# — airing April 5, at 8 a.m. on ESPNU

