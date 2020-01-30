Lax to the Max: ESPN Networks to Air More Than 450 NCAA Lacrosse Games This Season
- All Johns Hopkins Men’s Home Games to Air on an ESPN Network
- Eighteen Ranked Men’s Teams and Eight Ranked Women’s Teams to be Featured this Season
ESPN will offer more than 450 regular season college lacrosse games across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ACCNX and ESPN+ this season. ESPNU and ACCN will televise 53 matchups, with more than 400 available on ESPN3, ACCNX and ESPN+ via the ESPN App.
Highlights
- Reigning NCAA men’s champion Virginia is set to appear on ESPN Networks eight times this season
- Fifteen of the top 20 men’s teams in Inside Lacrosse preseason poll to appear on ESPN networks
- Nineteen matchups featuring ranked opponents
- Eight ranked women’s teams to be featured across ten women’s games on ESPNU and ACCN
- Big Ten boasts top-ranked men’s team in No. 1 Penn State, which is coming off a program-best 16-2 season last year; slated to face No. 13 Johns Hopkins (April 11) and Michigan (April 19)
- All Johns Hopkins men’s home games are set to air on an ESPN network
- 20 High Point and Utah to both make their first appearance on ESPNU
- Men’s conference championships: ACC (April 24 – ACCN, and April 26 – ESPNU), Ivy League (May 1 and 3, ESPNU), MAAC (May 2 – ESPNU), America East (May 2 – ESPNU); digital networks: America East semifinals, Ivy League semifinals, MAAC semifinals, SoCon semifinals and championship
- Women’s conference championships: ACC (April 22-26, ACCN); digital networks: A10, America East, ASUN, Ivy League, SoCon
Commentators
Anish Shroff, in his third season, will serve as the lead play-by-play commentator for men’s lacrosse coverage on ESPN networks. Jay Alter, Jason Benetti, Chris Carlin, Booker Corrigan, Mike Corey and Chris Cotter will also handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.
Men’s analysis will be provided by:
- Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder
- Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games
- Ric Beardsley – Four-time All American with Syracuse; member of 1993 and 1995 national championship teams
- Ryan Boyle – Four-time All-American at Princeton, winning the national championship with the Tigers in 2001; played professionally in both the NLL and MLL, and retired in 2014 with the Boston Cannons.
- Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League
- Doug Tarring – Winningest high school coach in Virginia history; won national championships with Virginia in 1970 and 1972
- Matt Ward – Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks
- Don Zimmerman – Legendary head coach spent 23 years with the UMBC men’s lacrosse team, made four consecutive appearances in NCAA lacrosse championship; America East Coach the Year (2006, 2008, 2009); also led Johns Hopkins to three national championships
Play by play commentators for women’s coverage includes John Brickley, Mike Corey and Leah Secondo.
Women’s game analysts include:
- Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – returns as analyst for women’s lacrosse; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; named National Attacker of the Year (2001) and was a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in the same year
- Rachel DeCecco – Princeton grad; senior vice president of Women’s Professional Lacrosse League
- Courtney Martinez – Four-time national champion at Maryland (1998-2001)
- Halley Quillinan – Former Syracuse standout; fourth player to record 200 career points and third on all-time list in scored goals (174)
- Jon “Stugotz” Weiner – the co-host on The Dan LaBatard Show with Stugotz will make a number of in-game appearances during the season; named to Pilgrim League All-Star team during his playing days at Clark University (1992-1995)
Championship Drive
ESPN will be providing complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the 2020 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday, May 3 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Each round will air on ESPNU, and culminate with championship weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 23-25 on ESPN2.
ESPN will also provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with championship weekend taking place at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. (May 22-24).
Men’s Lacrosse Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Feb 1
|Noon
|Colgate at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 7 Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb 7
|4 p.m.
|Colgate at No. 5 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb 8
|1 p.m.
|No. 17 Towson at No. 13 Johns Hopkins^
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Loyola at No. 2 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb 15
|Noon
|Lafayette at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Binghamton at No. 5 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb 22
|Noon
|Princeton at No. 2 Virginia
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 13 Johns Hopkins*
|ESPN3
|Tue, Feb 25
|5 p.m.
|No. 20 High Point at No. 2 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb 28
|5 p.m.
|Richmond at No. 7 Duke
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Hobart at No. 5 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, Mar 1
|Noon
|No. 11 Cornell at No. 12 Ohio State
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 7
|Noon
|No. 9 Denver at No. 8 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 5 Syracuse at No. 13 Johns Hopkins&
|ESPN3
|Tue, Mar 10
|6 p.m.
|Jacksonville at No. 7 Duke
|ESPNU
|Mount St Mary’s at No. 13 Johns Hopkins%
|ESPN3
|Sun, Mar 15
|4 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 8 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Tue, Mar 17
|5 p.m.
|Dartmouth at No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia at No. 8 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 21
|Noon
|No. 4 Maryland at No. 10 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Mar 22
|Noon
|No. 5 Syracuse at No. 7 Duke
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 7 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 28
|Noon
|Michigan at No. 13 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 5 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Apr 4
|Noon
|No. 13 Johns Hopkins at Rutgers
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at No. 8 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 5
|Noon
|No. 4 Maryland at Michigan
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Duke at No. 2 Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Apr 10
|7 p.m.
|Rutgers at Michigan
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 11
|Noon
|No. 1 Penn State at No. 13 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|No. 15 Army at No. 8 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 5 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Utah at No. 2 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 18
|Noon
|No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|No. 5 Syracuse at No. 2 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Apr 19
|Noon
|Michigan at No. 1 Penn State
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr 24
|3 p.m.
|Detroit at Monmouth
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 25
|Noon
|No. 11 Cornell at Princeton
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Maryland at No. 13 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
^ — airing February 10, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
* — airing February 23, at 10 a.m. on ESPNU
& — airing March 8, at 10 a.m. on ESPNU
% — airing March 11, at 5 p.m. on ESPNU
Women’s Lacrosse Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Mar 5
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Mar 11
|4 p.m.
|Hofstra at No. 5 Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, Mar 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Syracuse at No. 9 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 21
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Boston College at No. 20 Duke
|ACCN
|Mon, Mar 23
|6 p.m.
|East Carolina at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Mar 25
|7 p.m.
|Towson at Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 28
|Noon
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 5 Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Mar 29
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Syracuse at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Fri, Apr 3
|5 p.m.
|Rutgers at No. 3 Northwestern
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 4
|1 p.m.
|No. 2 Maryland at Johns Hopkins#
|ESPN3
|Thu, Apr 9
|6 p.m.
|Penn State at Ohio State
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
# — airing April 5, at 8 a.m. on ESPNU
