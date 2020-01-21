NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship: Semifinals Move to ESPN; First and Second Rounds to Be Available Nationally

In its continued commitment to women’s college basketball, ESPN will air the entire 2020 Women’s Final Four (semifinals and championship) in primetime on the flagship network. Additionally, the entire first and second rounds of the women’s championship will be available nationally on ESPN’s television networks, eliminating regionalization.

“Making the decision to move the women’s college basketball semifinals to ESPN and make the first and second round available nationally across our networks was a direct result of the ever-growing popularity of women’s college basketball,” said Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. “Last year alone, we saw an 8% ratings increase for the Women’s Final Four. These changes will only further celebrate a great sport with a tremendous fan base.”

“It’s a great investment by ESPN for the game of women’s basketball to showcase every first- and second-round game on a full national platform across its networks,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletic director at Middle Tennessee State University. “This move will be enjoyed by women’s basketball fans across the country as we work to grow the game while celebrating what will be an outstanding 2020 championship.”

Full details on coverage of the 2020 NCAA Division I Championship will be revealed in March.

