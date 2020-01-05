NFL Wild Card Game on ESPN and ABC Up 14 Percent Year-Over-Year

Most-Viewed Saturday Afternoon NFL Wild Card Game Since 2014

Most-Viewed NFL Wild Card Game Ever on ESPN and ABC

Bills-Texans Averaged 26,409,000 Viewers – Peaking with 35,450,000 During Overtime

The Saturday afternoon NFL Wild Card game – a Houston Texans’ 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills – averaged 26,409,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, according to Nielsen. An increase of 14 percent vs. last year (Colts-Texans averaged 23,110,000 viewers), Bills-Texans is the most-viewed Saturday afternoon NFL Wild Card game since 2014 and the most-viewed NFL Wild Card Game ever on ESPN and ABC. Viewership peaked during overtime from 8-8:15 p.m. ET with an audience of 35,450,000.

The game delivered a combined 26.0 rating (on ESPN and KTRK-ABC) in Houston. The metered market rating for Buffalo will be available on Monday.

The top 10 metered markets (not including those of the competing teams) include: Nashville (23.5), Kansas City (22.3), Norfolk (20.7), Austin and Philadelphia (20.2), Denver (19.9), Charlotte (19.6), Baltimore (19.4), Cleveland (19.3), Pittsburgh (18.9).

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Team to Call the 2020 Pro Bowl:

ESPN’s MNF team will call the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando on January 26 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Disney XD.

-30-