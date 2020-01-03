Peyton Manning Visits with Tom Brady in Latest Episode of ESPN+ Original Series Peyton’s Places

Peyton’s Places library on ESPN+

Final Five Episodes Remaining in Season-long Series

All Previous Episodes Available to Binge Anytime

The ESPN+ original series Peyton’s Places, the 30-episode documentary hosted by Peyton Manning, continues with weekly episodes debuting through the conclusion of the NFL postseason.

The football-themed Peyton’s Places series is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+ and is part of the year-long celebration of the National Football League’s 100th season. It debuted in July exclusively on ESPN+ and the first 25 episodes are available for streaming anytime.

In the next five episodes (eps. 26-30), Peyton hits golf balls with his favorite rival, Tom Brady, explores Elvis Presley’s touch football playbook, discusses the quarterback position with NFL Hall of Famers, investigates the history of the NFL’s championship game and visits the busts of NFL legends in Canton, Ohio.

Highlights:

Episode 26 – Tom Brady (January 4): Peyton and his favorite rival, Tom Brady , hit golf balls in Jim Nantz ’s backyard and reminisce about their epic battles.

Peyton and his favorite rival, , hit golf balls in ’s backyard and reminisce about their epic battles. Episode 27 – Elvis Presley (January 12): Peyton visits Graceland in Memphis, where Jerry Schilling , the man who considers Elvis Presley his best friend, shares how “The King” drew up an entire playbook worth of football plays.

Peyton visits Graceland in Memphis, where , the man who considers his best friend, shares how “The King” drew up an entire playbook worth of football plays. Episode 28 – The Art of the Quarterback (January 19): Peyton discusses the intricacies of quarterbacking with some of the greatest to ever play the position, including Brady, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Joe Namath and Steve Young.

Peyton discusses the intricacies of quarterbacking with some of the greatest to ever play the position, including and Episode 29 – The Super Bowl (January 26): Peyton chronicles the history of the NFL’s championship game and how Namath made it super.

Peyton chronicles the history of the NFL’s championship game and how made it super. Episode 30 – The Final Destination (February 2): Peyton connects with Terry Bradshaw and others who have brought championships to their cities, and he stops in Canton, Ohio, to spend time with the busts of NFL legends.

Peyton’s Places: Volume 5 (February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

The series’ final compilation show, Peyton’s Places: Volume 5, will debut Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Hosted by Trey Wingo, the 30-minute program will feature highlights from episodes 25-30.

About Peyton’s Places

Peyton’s Places offers a fun, insightful tour through 100 years of football, following the sport and the league’s rise to an American cultural touchstone. For nearly a year, Peyton crisscrossed the country, visiting the people and places that have played an important part in the making of the NFL – highlighting memorable events, teams, players and trends over the past century. Peyton and NFL Films producers chose the people, places and stories in the series.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April, 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 3.5 million subscribers in 18 months, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

