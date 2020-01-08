SEC Network and the Bayou Bengals ‘Boogie Down To New Orleans’ as No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson Clash in the College Football Playoff National Championship

Nearly 20 Hours of Live Coverage from NOLA

Marty & McGee Makes CFP Premiere

LSU Hometown Radio Returns to MegaCast

With top-ranked LSU playing in its first College Football Playoff National Championship, SEC Network will capture nearly 20 hours of studio analysis and in-game reaction surrounding the Bayou Bengals’ battle with No. 3 Clemson for the CFP crown.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper and SEC Now will wrap up their 2019-20 coverage of SEC football, including several editions of SEC Now over the days leading up to game day from SEC Network sets throughout New Orleans, including Jax Brewery, Champions Square and on the sidelines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Friday

SEC Now kicks off the conversation on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Jax Brewery. Dari Nowkhah, Greg McElroy, Gene Chizik and Tim Tebow will be on the desk Friday, setting up the storylines heading into Championship Monday immediately following SEC Network’s Friday Night Heights tripleheader.

Immediately following SEC Now, Nowkhah will host SEC Featured: LSU at 11 p.m., which highlights LSU-focused features leading into Monday’s matchup. In addition, The Paul Finebaum Show will originate from Charlotte for #FinebaumFriday with live guests joining the show from the SEC Network set at Jax Brewery.

Saturday

Live coverage from The Big Easy begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with SEC Now from Media Day at the College Football Playoff National Championship, as the show will cover both LSU and Clemson’s appearances at Xavier University Convocation Center. Joining host Laura Rutledge will be SEC Network’s Marcus Spears, Marty Smith and Tebow.

Saturday’s afternoon and evening episodes of SEC Now will originate from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios beginning at 3 p.m. with host Alyssa Lang and college basketball analysts Daymeon Fishback and Andy Kennedy manning the desk throughout the day. The trio will recap Saturday’s SEC basketball action with additional reporting surrounding the CFP from the SEC Network set in NOLA.

Sunday

Host Peter Burns and Chizik will take the reins Sunday for live coverage from the Coaches’ Press Conference on SEC Now at 10 a.m. Later Sunday evening, Burns, Nowkhah, Chizik, McElroy, Spears and Tebow will all contribute to a two-hour edition of SEC Now at 7 p.m. from Jax Brewery, breaking down the buildup to the national title game.

Monday

Marty & McGee makes its College Football Playoff debut at 2 p.m. Monday, with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee highlighting the headlines and hijinks of the college football landscape leading into the CFP Championship Game. The duo will be live with an audience from Jax Brewery.

The Paul Finebaum Show will be live on Monday with a three-hour edition from Champions Square at 3 p.m., taking calls and providing analysis as the two teams prepare for kickoff. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will take over the pre-game action at 6 p.m., with host Rutledge joined by regular SEC Nation deskmates and analysts Tebow, Spears, Smith and Finebaum. Teaming up with the SEC Nation crew will be SEC Network analysts Chizik, McElroy and McGee providing additional pre-game insight.

The LSU Sports Radio Network trio of Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush will provide the call for LSU Hometown Radio, SEC Network’s MegaCast offering for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The audio call will be synced up to game action, with Finebaum and McElroy chatting with Finebaum callers during halftime. A full preview of MegaCast viewing options is available here and complete on-site studio coverage details will be announced in the coming days.

SEC Network social and digital will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Fri, Jan 10 10:30 p.m. SEC Now 11 p.m. SEC Featured: LSU Sat, Jan 11 9:30 a.m. SEC Now: Media Day 3 p.m. SEC Now (from Charlotte) Sun, Jan 12 10 a.m. SEC Now: Coaches’ Press Conference 7 p.m. SEC Now Mon, Jan 13 2 p.m. Marty & McGee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 8 p.m. LSU Hometown Radio Post-Game SEC Now

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises over 45 SEC football games, 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 75 baseball games, and other events from across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud and Rally Cap, daily news and information with SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.