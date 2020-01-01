Statements from Disney Chairman & CEO Bob Iger, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro on NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

“My wife Willow Bay and I are deeply saddened by the loss of David Stern, who left an indelible mark on the sports industry and helped turn the NBA into a global cultural force. He was an integral part of our personal and professional lives. Our hearts are with his family and the NBA.” — Bob Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company



“David Stern was a brilliant leader whose vision was instrumental in creating the global success the NBA enjoys today. ESPN is deeply grateful for his tremendous partnership through the years. Our thoughts are with David’s loved ones, Commissioner Silver and the entire NBA family at this difficult time.” — ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro