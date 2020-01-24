To share: https://bit.ly/2Ro8jrl

Main Event features Curtis Blaydes Junior Dos Santos

All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+

Prelims beginning at 5 p.m. ET ; Pre- and Post Show exclusively on ESPN+

; Pre- and Post Show exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Blaydes vs. Dos Santos in Raleigh, NC streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET from PNC Arena. The event marks the first time UFC brings the Octagon to Raleigh, NC with a matchup between two top-five heavyweights — Curtis Blaydes (12-2, 1 NC) vs Junior Dos Santos (21-6). UFC Live returns to ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every single fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+ immediately following the fights.

The main card event will feature No.3-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes, winner of six out of his past seven fights, who returns to the Octagon looking to move closer to the first title shot of his career. Blaydes already holds the record for most takedowns in UFC heavyweight history (40). Former UFC heavyweight champion, No. 4-ranked Junior Dos Santos, holds the record for most knockdowns in the division and is seeking his 16th UFC Octagon victory after already delivering wins over former 2006 PRIDE World Open-Weight Grand Prix Champion, Mirko Cro Crop and former UFC champions Shane Carwin, Fabricio Werdum, Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir, as well as current champion Stipe Miocic.

The co-main event features a welterweight matchup between Rafael Dos Anjos (29-12) and Michael Chiesa (16-4). A former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos is chasing his fifth victory at 170 pounds. Chiesa, winner of season 15 of The Ultimate Fighter, returns to the Octagon following back-to-back victories against Diego Sanchez and former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit in his two bouts, since moving from the lightweight to the welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Blaydes vs. Dos Santos

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 1/24 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Raleigh ESPN2 6:00 p.m. Pre-Show ESPN+ Sat, 1/25 5:00 p.m. Prelims ESPN+, English and Spanish 8:00 p.m. Main Card ESPN+, English and Spanish 11:00 p.m. Post Show ESPN+

