World of X Games ZOOM Photography Contest Finalists Announced

X Games’ bi-annual action sports photography contest, World of X Games Presents ZOOM, revealed today its six contest finalists and images surrounding X Games Aspen 2020. Fan voting for the competition is live at XGames.com/Zoom, with the winner being announced during the Sunday, January 26 afternoon telecast at X Games Aspen, live on ESPN.

The winner will receive a prize purse of $10,000 and both the athlete featured and photographer will receive an X Games gold medal. Additionally, all six finalist photos (pictured below) will be exhibited onsite and in event telecasts at X Games Aspen 2020.

Images clockwise from top left:

Snowboarder Sven Thorgren in Kläppen, Sweden; Photograph by Daniel Bernstål

Skier Fraser McDougall at Mt. Aspiring National Park, New Zealand; Photograph by Mark Clinton

Skier Chris Benchetler at Mammoth Mountain in California; Photograph by Peter Morning

Skier Taylor Pratt in Salt Lake City, Utah; Photograph by Brent Benson

Snowboarder Mikey Rencz in Whistler, Canada; Photograph by Scott Serfas

Snowboarder Anna Gasser at Mammoth Mountain in California; Photograph by Dasha Nosova

To vote, access additional information on the finalists and for the full list of rules and guidelines, please visit: xgames.com/zoom.

