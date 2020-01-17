World of X Games ZOOM Photography Contest Finalists Announced
Fan-Favorite Voting Live at XGames.com
X Games’ bi-annual action sports photography contest, World of X Games Presents ZOOM, revealed today its six contest finalists and images surrounding X Games Aspen 2020. Fan voting for the competition is live at XGames.com/Zoom, with the winner being announced during the Sunday, January 26 afternoon telecast at X Games Aspen, live on ESPN.
The winner will receive a prize purse of $10,000 and both the athlete featured and photographer will receive an X Games gold medal. Additionally, all six finalist photos (pictured below) will be exhibited onsite and in event telecasts at X Games Aspen 2020.
Images clockwise from top left:
- Snowboarder Sven Thorgren in Kläppen, Sweden; Photograph by Daniel Bernstål
- Skier Fraser McDougall at Mt. Aspiring National Park, New Zealand; Photograph by Mark Clinton
- Skier Chris Benchetler at Mammoth Mountain in California; Photograph by Peter Morning
- Skier Taylor Pratt in Salt Lake City, Utah; Photograph by Brent Benson
- Snowboarder Mikey Rencz in Whistler, Canada; Photograph by Scott Serfas
- Snowboarder Anna Gasser at Mammoth Mountain in California; Photograph by Dasha Nosova
To vote, access additional information on the finalists and for the full list of rules and guidelines, please visit: xgames.com/zoom.
– 30 –
Contacts:
Olivia Wilson, ESPN Communications, 213-405-4145, [email protected]