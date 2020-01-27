X Games Aspen 2020 Day Four News and Results

X Games Aspen 2020 closed out Sunday with 111,500 people passing through the gates over the four day event. The final Slopestyle event of the weekend, Jeep Women’s Ski, kicked off the day before snowboarders used the rail section for the first-ever Jeep Rail Jam. R&B/pop superstar Bazzi wrapped up entertainment on the GEICO Music Stage before Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Great Clips Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Snow Bike Best Trick rounded out the evening.

Kelly Sildaru continued her perfect record in Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle with a fourth gold medal in four starts. The 17-year-old Estonian broke a tie with Chloe Kim for most gold medals before turning 18 and also tied the record for most medals earned by a teenager, a title she now shares with Shaun White and Nyjah Huston. In addition to landing a switch left 270 pretzel 630 and four variations of a 900 (left tail, switch left mute, switch right mute and left/right cork 720), Sildaru was the first woman to ever land a switch left 1260 in a Slopestyle contest. Swiss rider Sarah Hoefflin and American Maggie Voisin took silver and bronze, respectively.

A mix of traditional slopestyle snowboarders and street riders came together to battle on the three rail sections at the top of the Slopestyle course. The judges looked for creativity and progression in this event that included X Games Snowboard Analyst Craig McMorris, who competed and commentated in the event, won by Jesse Paul. Paul threw down a switch backside bluntslide 270 melon out, a frontside boardslide gap transfer to frontside boardslide and a noseslide layback to pretzel out.

In the fan-favorite Wendy’s Knuckle Huck, X Games rookie Zeb Powell brought the style to the knuckle in both his rose-tinted glasses and snowboard style. Jumping to the top of the rankings after his coffin slide 360 method, no other rider could match his style. He also threw a cab 270 butter 630 out into a Cab 270 butter on the knuckle to pretzel 540 out and a backside 270 nosepress to Cab 630.

Repeating his gold medal performance in the Great Clips Men’s Ski SuperPipe competition, Aspen native Alex Ferriera successfully defended the gold medal. Overtaking fellow Aspenite Aaron Blunck in his final run, Ferriera’s runs included a right down the pipe double flatpsin 1080 japan, left double 1440 mute, back-to-back 900s and amplitude upwards of 16 feet.

Two-time defending gold medalist Rob Adelberg missed the podium in Monster Energy Snow Bike Best Trick, where Brett Turcotte took his first gold in the discipline after winning silver last year. Turcotte won with a superman backflip. In silver was X Games rookie Morgan Kaliszuk and bronze was Jackson Strong, who missed X Games Aspen 2019 due to injury.

X Games Aspen returns in 2021 for its 20th year at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass. For more information on upcoming X Games events, please visit www.XGames.com.