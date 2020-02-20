2020 ESPN Major League Baseball Commentator Lineup

ESPN today announced its current Major League Baseball commentator lineup for the 2020 season across its game and studio platforms, including Sunday Night Baseball – the exclusive national MLB game of the week.

Sunday Night Baseball

Veteran commentator Matt Vasgersian will return for his third season as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez, who is also returning for his third season, will join Vasgersian to form the booth. ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney enters his 10th season as sideline reporter. Vasgersian, Rodriguez and Olney will call all Sunday Night Baseball telecasts, which generally air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The trio will make their spring training debut on Tuesday, March 3, as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. From there, the team will call ESPN’s exclusive MLB Opening Night telecast on Thursday, March 26, when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at 7 p.m. ET. Their first Sunday Night Baseball telecast of 2020 is March 29, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown

Karl Ravech, ESPN MLB host and play-by-play voice, will lead the on-site pregame show with analyst and World Series Champion Mark Teixeira, and analyst Tim Kurkjian. This is the pregame team’s third year together. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet generally starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and leads into Sunday Night Baseball.

Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes

Jon Sciambi will return for his 11th season as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio alongside long-time partner and analyst Chris Singleton. This year marks the duo’s 10th season together as Singleton joined Sciambi beginning in 2011. Audio from ESPN Radio broadcasts is also available on the ESPN App. Additionally, Ernesto Jerez and Luis Alfredo Alvarez will return to call Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Deportes with Guillermo Celis reporting.

Weeknights and studio

As previously announced, Jessica Mendoza, the Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist and trailblazing analyst, will become the first woman to serve as a solo television analyst for a national package of MLB games, as part of her new contract extension. Mendoza will appear on weeknight game telecasts, beginning in spring training on Monday, March 2, when the Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels at 3 p.m. ET. Mendoza will then call one of ESPN’s season-opening games on Monday, March 30, as the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at 1 p.m. ET.

She will also regularly contribute MLB analysis to ESPN studio shows, including Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and more. Mendoza will be in ESPN’s New York Seaport Studios for Opening Day coverage March 26-27.

ESPN MLB play-by-play voices Karl Ravech, Jon Sciambi, Dave Flemming will continue to call MLB games during ESPN’s coverage of Opening Day, Weeknight Baseball and Holiday Baseball in 2020. They will each be joined by a variety of analysts during the season, including Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Rick Sutcliffe and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Dan Shulman will also call ESPN MLB game telecasts and reporter Marly Rivera will contribute to select event telecasts as well.

Karl Ravech, in his 27th year as the host of Baseball Tonight, will lead coverage for additional episodes of the show throughout the season. In addition to Teixeira and Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan and Doug Glanville will regularly contribute to Baseball Tonight and MLB coverage within SportsCenter all season long. Kevin Connors will serve as a Baseball Tonight host for select episodes of the show and John Brickley will also contribute to studio coverage.

Statcast Alternate Presentations

Jason Benetti, analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Insider Mike Petriello are expected to continue as ESPN’s team for its Statcast-driven alternative viewing experiences. These alternate presentations generally air on ESPN2 in conjunction with ESPN’s coverage of marquee events, including the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and its Wild Card Game telecast.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available to stream via the ESPN App. This year marks ESPN’s 31st consecutive season of MLB game and studio coverage.

-30-