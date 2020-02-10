ABC and ESPN Games Average 2.9 Million Viewers during XFL Opening Weekend

ABC and ESPN combined to average 2.9 million viewers as both networks kicked off coverage of the 2020 XFL season this weekend with a pair of games.

Saturday on ABC – The DC Defenders’ 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons averaged 3,303,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. The telecast peaked from 4:45-5 p.m. ET with 4,013,000 viewers.

The top 10 markets: Seattle-Tacoma (6.4), Cleveland (4.6), Columbus, OH (4.5), Kansas City (4.3), Washington, DC (4.0), Norfolk (3.9), Atlanta (3.8), Milwaukee (3.4), Cincinnati (3.3) and Austin (3.2).

Sunday on ESPN – The St. Louis BattleHawks’ 15-9 victory over the Dallas Renegades averaged 2,495,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. The telecast peaked from 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET with 2,928,000 viewers.

The top 10 markets include: St. Louis (7.4), Dallas-Ft. Worth (4.2), Kanas City (2.8), Norfolk (2.4), Charlotte (2.3), Austin, Indianapolis and Tampa-St. Pete (2.2), Pittsburgh (2.1) and Cincinnati (1.8).

ESPN’s XFL telecast also generated 3.4 million video views across Facebook and Twitter, according to Nielsen Social Content Ratings. This ranks as the most video views of any live sports programming on Sunday.

Two XFL Games on ABC in Week 2:

Coverage of the XFL continues this weekend with two games on ABC: Sat., Feb. 15 – New York Guardians vs. DC Defenders (2 p.m. ET); and Sun., Feb. 16 – Dallas Renegades vs. LA Wildcats (3 p.m.).

-30-