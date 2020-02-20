ACC Network Adds Baseball On-Air Personalities

Former college and major league standouts highlight ACCN’s on-air baseball roster

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, adds four vibrant baseball personalities to its already dynamic roster of on-air personalities. Joining ACCN this spring are former college and major league baseball standouts Doug Mientkiewicz, Javier Lopez, Gaby Sanchez and Adam Greenberg. The quartet will contribute to game and studio coverage with analysis of the conference’s season-long baseball action.

ACCN Baseball Announcer Bios

Doug Mientkiewicz

A gold glove, Olympic and World Series Champion, Mientkiewicz enjoyed a 12-year professional career with seven different teams, including the 2004 World Champion Boston Red Sox. The former first baseman notably recorded the final out of the World Series to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and give the Red Sox their first title in 86 years. Mientkiewicz totaled 3,312 at bats with 405 RBIs, 66 home runs and a .271 batting average for his career. He earned the American League’s Gold Glove (first base) in 2001 while with the Minnesota Twins and an Olympic gold medal in 2004 as a member of Team USA.

Mientkiewicz played three seasons with Florida State (1993-95) earning All-ACC Second Team honors in 1994 and 1995, while helping the Seminoles to their first ACC Championship in 1995. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round of the 1995 Major League Draft, and was inducted in the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Javier Lopez

Former left-handed pitcher and four-time World Series Champion, Lopez played 14 seasons with five different major league baseball teams – Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants. He earned World Series titles as a member of the Red Sox (2007) and Giants (2010, 2012 and 2014). Over his 14-year career he played in 839 games and registered a 3.48 ERA.

The lefty from Fairfax, Va., was drafted by Arizona in the fourth round of the 1998 MLB Draft after three seasons at the University of Virginia where he posted a 12-9 record on the mound, along with a .319 batting average and 71 RBIs at the plate.

Gaby Sanchez

A 2011 All-Star, Sanchez enjoyed an 11-year professional baseball career, including seven seasons in the major leagues with the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in 700 games over his seven major league seasons making 1,998 at bats and posting 508 hits, 266 RBIs, 61 home runs and a career batting average of .254.

The Marlins selected Sanchez with the 126th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft following a successful career at the University of Miami where he helped the Hurricanes to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series (2003, 2004).

Adam Greenberg

Greenberg was a standout outfielder for the University of North Carolina from 2000-02 where he was named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2000, along with earning All-ACC honors in 2000 and 2002, and third team All-America honors by Baseball America in 2002. Greenberg holds North Carolina’s career triples record with 17 for his three-year career in Chapel Hill.

Greenberg was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the ninth round of the 2002 MLB Draft and spent just over three seasons in the Cubs’ farm system before making his major league debut on July 9, 2005. He played the 2006-11 seasons within the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels farm systems as well as with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Independent League.

Season Schedule

ACCN will exclusively air more than 70 regular-season baseball games in its debut season, including 41 conference matchups and six full weekend series. Additionally, ACC teams will play four regular-season games on ESPN Networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry 354 baseball games throughout the spring, totaling the most coverage ever for the sport.

ACCN will also exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 23 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 24.

The complete game schedule is available here.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.