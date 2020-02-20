ACC Network Platforms to Carry More than 60 Hours of Exclusive ACC Winter Championships Coverage Beginning February 20

ACC Swimming and Diving, Fencing, Indoor Track & Field and Wrestling Showcased Exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship Finals Featured on ACCN Sunday, March 8

Championship Specials to Air on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 60 hours of ACC Winter Championships live across the network’s platforms starting Thursday, Feb. 20.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in seven events – men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App.

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of all seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving and Men’s Diving Championships February 20 – 22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Coverage of the finals starts at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 20, and at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by Notre Dame, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23, with the men’s and women’s individual championships on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The men’s and women’s team finals follow on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.

ACCNX will also have three days of the ACC Men’s Swimming Championship Thursday, Feb. 27 – Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m., each evening live from the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Notre Dame are set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29 at 2 p.m. and noon, respectively.

The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 8 at the Petersen Events Center will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN from 7-9 p.m. that same day, marking the first time the event will be televised on an ESPN Network.

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s swimming and diving (Sunday, March 1; 9 p.m.), fencing (Monday, March 2; 8 p.m.), men’s swimming and diving (Sunday, March 8; 9 p.m.) and men’s and women’s indoor track & field (Monday, March 9; 8 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving/Men’s Diving

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, Feb. 20 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship/Men’s Diving Championship ACCNX Fri, Feb. 21 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship/Men’s Diving Championship ACCNX Sat, Feb. 22 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship/Men’s Diving Championship ACCNX

ACC Fencing Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Feb. 22 12:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Men’s Individual Finals ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Fencing Women’s Individual Finals ACCNX Sun, Feb. 23 7 a.m. ACC Fencing Men’s Team Championship ACCNX Noon ACC Fencing Women’s Team Championship ACCNX

ACC Men’s Swimming Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, Feb. 27 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX Fri, Feb. 28 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX Sat, Feb. 29 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming Championship ACCNX

ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Feb. 28 2 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship ACCNX Sat, Feb. 29 Noon ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, March 8 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1 ACCNX 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2 ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Finals ACCN

Best of ACC Winter Championship Programming

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, March 1 9 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship ACCN Mon, March 2 8 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship ACCN Sun, March 8 9 p.m. ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship ACCN Mon, March 9 8 p.m. ACC Indoor Track & Field Championship ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.