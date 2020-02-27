ACC Network to Exclusively Carry Nine ACC Spring Football Games

Three Consecutive Weeks of ACC Spring Football Coverage

Tripleheader on ACCN Saturday, April 4

ACC Champion Clemson Spring Game Carried Live

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home to ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout the month of April.

“Nine total spring games across the conference throughout the month of April is tremendous accomplishment in ACCN’s inaugural year,” said Stacie McCollum, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. “We are excited to showcase the conference champion, returning stars, and new coaches and players exclusively on the ACC Network.”

ACCN’s coverage begins Saturday, April 4, with four games, including a tripleheader beginning at 10 a.m. ET, featuring Duke, NC State and ACC Champion and College Football Playoff finalist Clemson. Boston College will play its Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game at noon that day live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and will air later on tape-delay on ACCN at 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech and Pitt will host their spring games the following weekend on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, respectively, while North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech anchor an action packed three weeks of spring football on Saturday, April 18.

Announce teams and additional spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks. All spring football games on ACCN will also be available on the ESPN App.

ACC Spring Football Game Coverage on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, April 4 10 a.m. Duke: Spring Showcase ACCN 12:30 p.m. NC State ACCN 2:30 p.m. Clemson ACCN 6 p.m. (tape delay) Noon (live) Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCN/ACCNX Fri, April 10 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech ACCN Sat, April 11 5 p.m. Pitt: Blue-Gold Spring Game ACCN Sat, April 18 3 p.m. North Carolina ACCN 5 p.m. Florida State: Garnet & Gold Spring Game ACCN 10 p.m. (tape delay) Virginia Tech ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.