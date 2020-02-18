ACC Network’s All ACC on Site at Louisville Wednesday, February 19

ACCN to provide live coverage of ACC basketball and baseball on campus at Louisville

Kelsey Riggs, Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock on set at the KFC Yum! Center

Special guests include Louisville’s own Katie George and Eric Wood

ACC Network studio shows and personalities take to Louisville for a full day of ACC basketball and baseball coverage on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

All ACC, ACCN’s nightly studio show, will be live from the main lobby of the KFC Yum! Center from 2:30 – 3 p.m. ET, to get fans prepped for a full day of Louisville sports, including the home opener for the third-ranked Cardinals baseball team as it faces Wright State at 3 p.m., on ACCN. Host Kelsey Riggs will be on set with Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff and Luke Hancock, while Katie George will report live from Jim Patterson Stadium.

Following the game, All ACC will be on the court at the Yum! Center starting at 6 p.m., for postgame baseball reaction and to preview the night’s five-game slate of ACC basketball games, including Syracuse at No. 11 Louisville at 7 p.m., on ESPN. Special guests include Louisville’s own Katie George and Eric Wood. The hour-long show will also feature an exclusive opportunity to go all-access with the No. 5 Louisville women’s basketball team and head coach Jeff Walz.

Additionally, the quartet of Riggs, Boozer, Cuff and Hancock will be back at 10 p.m. to wrap up the day’s action from the Derby City.

ACCN Studio, Basketball and Baseball Programming on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Date Time (ET) Program Network Wed, Feb. 19 2:30 p.m. All ACC Live from Louisville ACCN 3 p.m. Baseball: Wright State at Louisville ACCN 6 p.m. All ACC Live from Louisville ACCN 7 p.m. CBB: Syracuse at No. 11 Louisville ESPN 7 p.m. CBB: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACCNX 8 p.m. CBB: Boston College at Virginia ACCN 9 p.m. CBB: No. 6 Duke at NC State ESPN 9 p.m. CBB: Miami at Virginia Tech ACCNX 10 p.m. All ACC Live from Louisville ACCN

