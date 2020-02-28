Alan Walker Returns to X Games Norway for Fifth Year Celebration

Four years after his performance of mega-hit “Faded” at the inaugural X Games Norway in Oslo in 2016, Alan Walker returns to X Games Norway in Hafjell to perform his brand new single, “End of Time’”, in collaboration with K-391 and Ahrix. The performance during the Big Air finals on Saturday, March 7 will be the first time the track will be performed live by Walker, following its release one day prior on March 6. The concerts and Big Air events will be bundled as a single ticket which will grant fans entry to all concerts and Big Air and Knuckle Huck events on Saturday evening. Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.

Just as skiers and snowboarders progress by adding their own style and creativity to every trick and run, Alan Walker invites all aspiring producers to remix “End of Time” in honor of all the bedroom producers. “With “End of Time” we will invite producers from all over the world to further develop the song and eventually release an official remix together,” said Alan Walker. “We want to pay tribute to everyone who is sitting in their bedrooms and trying to make their way, just like we did in the beginning. It’s so cool to start this project at X Games – where we feel at home.”

“X Games has always been about showcasing what’s next in youth culture and the debut of Alan Walker in 2016 was one of those moments,” said Tim Reed, vice president, X Games. “It’s really cool that through a strong partnership with Alan Walker and his team we are able to do it again. Everyone is looking forward to the next iteration of Alan Walker at the X Games and it should be a lot of fun.”

In addition, Norwegian artists Arif, Chris Abolade and Musti will also perform at X Games Norway 2020. Arif returns to X Games after sharing the Tøyen stage with Alan Walker in 2016 as a popular Norwegian hip hop artist. Chris Abolade took the stage at X Games Norway 2018 and will return to perform his new single “Sex and Blomster” which is slated for release on 6 March. An X Games Norway newcomer, Musti hails from Tøyen and will make her big debut after releasing her first album in February.

*PLEASE NOTE: The musicians scheduled to perform at X Games Norway are subject to change.

For the full schedule please visit XGames.com. Additional information on X Games Norway 2020 can be found on XGames.com

