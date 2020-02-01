College GameDay Meets Tobacco Road Rivalry: GameDay Heads to Chapel Hill for Duke-UNC

College GameDay Covered by State Farm will head to Chapel Hill, N.C., next Saturday, Feb. 8, as No. 9 Duke faces North Carolina in the Tobacco Road Rivalry. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, in his first season, and Seth Greenberg will be live from Dean E. Smith Center, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

This will be the eighth time UNC is hosting GameDay, and the 20th appearance on the traveling show. This will also be the 12th time GameDay will originate from a Duke-UNC game, the most of any matchup.

The Saturday Primetime matchup (6 p.m., ESPN), with the commentator crew of Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe, will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Altice and Comcast.

ESPN and ACC Network will collaborate to present ‘Super Blue Saturday,’ inviting fans to the Top of the Hill beginning at noon on Saturday for live music, games, food, swag and more. The first 75 fans will receive a free food or drink voucher.

The College GameDay site will be announced one-week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.

-30-