College GameDay Set to Originate from College Park Next Week Ahead of No. 7 Maryland vs. Michigan State

College GameDay Covered by State Farm is heading east, as the traveling pregame show is set to originate from College Park, Md., next Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from XFINITY Center, ahead of a Big Ten matchup between the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins and Michigan State Spartans (8 p.m., ESPN).

This will be the second time the show visits Maryland – the previous visit was on February 12, 2005, when Maryland hosted Duke. This will be the second time GameDay has featured a men’s rematch in a single season. The only other time was last season, when the show was on-site for both matchups between Duke and Virginia.

The Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block matchup, with the commentator crew of Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe, will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Altice and Comcast.

The College GameDay site will be announced one-week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.

