College GameDay to Originate from East Lansing Ahead of Big Ten Matchup Between No. 16 Michigan State and No. 9 Maryland

College GameDay Covered by State Farm is heading to East Lansing, Mich., next Saturday, Feb. 15, as No. 16 Michigan State faces No. 9 Maryland in a Big Ten clash. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from Breslin Student Events Center, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Michigan State will host GameDay for the sixth time, which ranks fifth by any team. Overall, it will be the Spartans’ 10th appearance on GameDay. Maryland was last featured on GameDay in 2016 when the Terps faced Michigan State. The Spartans won by nine at home behind Bryn Forbes’ 25 points. This will be the Terps third appearance on the show.

The Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block matchup (6 p.m., ESPN), with the commentator crew of Dan Shulman, Bilas and Holly Rowe, will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Altice and Comcast.

The College GameDay site will be announced one-week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.