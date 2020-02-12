Disney and ESPN Media Networks Earn Top Marks in Beta Cable Operator Study

To share: http://bit.ly/31MtJSs

For every year the past two decades, operators named ESPN the No. 1 network with the highest average perceived value among all networks measured in Beta Research Corp’s annual Cable Operator Evaluation Study. ESPN was also ranked the No. 1 most important network in their cable systems for the 16th straight year – and 19 of the past 20 years – with 93 percent of operators describing the network as “very important” for subscriber retention and acquisition. Other findings among operators include:

ESPN2 ranked in the top three for average perceived value for the 15th consecutive year and ninth in importance.

Disney Channel ranked as the top children’s network and No. 6 overall in average perceived value and fourth in importance of network.

On unaided mentions as providing the best overall marketing support, among network groups, Disney and ESPN Media Networks has ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 for the 14th time in 15 years.

The Beta Cable Operator study conducted 100 telephone interviews with a range of representatives from individual cable systems between August through November 2019. The purpose of the study was to determine operator perceptions of basic cable networks/organizations.

