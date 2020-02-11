ESPN & ABC Debut SportsCenter Special Commemorating the 1980 U.S. Hockey Team’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ 40th Anniversary

SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 Hosted by Jeremy Schaap features In-Depth Interviews with Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Mark Johnson

Extended, Seldom Seen ‘Miracle on Ice’ Game Footage Showcased Throughout One-Hour Special

Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle to Air for the First Time on ESPN in Prime Time with Limited Commercial Interruption

On Sunday, February 23, ESPN and ABC will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic ‘Miracle on Ice’ – when the United States hockey team defeated the heavily favored then Soviet Union on February 22, 1980, in their run to a gold medal. Special programming across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will air throughout the day including a one-hour SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40, Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle and more.

“The impact of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ game and eventual gold medal is still something that resonates across the sports world and beyond four decades later,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN vice president, programming & acquisitions. “For the 40th anniversary, we wanted to help fans celebrate in different ways, including a brand new program featuring seldom seen game footage. Combining that with the first-ever presentation of Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle on ESPN and an encore presentation of our 30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men, allows fans to experience the story from multiple perspectives.”

To relive all the history-making moments and define the legacy as it stands today, Jeremy Schaap will host SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Schaap will sit down with players from the team including Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Mark Johnson as they share their memories and describe the decades since. The special will include extended, rarely seen footage from the ‘Miracle on Ice’ game throughout the sixty minutes. An encore presentation will be available at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

“It was really special to have three names synonymous with the ‘Miracle on Ice’ directly involved with the project,” said Denny Wolfe, ESPN senior managing producer. “The piece really takes you behind the scenes and brings to life the impact that one game had on the lives of many.”

ESPN will also air Walt Disney Pictures’ 2004 movie about the legendary team. Miracle will play in prime time at 6:30 p.m. with limited commercial interruption. The morning editions of ESPN’s SportsCenter will air an SC Featured segment recognizing the anniversary. Encore presentations of 30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men and the ‘Miracle on Ice’-focused SC featured segment will cap off the day at 10 p.m. (ESPN2) and 11 p.m. (ESPN), respectively.

‘Miracle on Ice’ 40th anniversary content

Date Time (ET) Programming Network(s) Sun, Feb 23 8 a.m. SC Featured (Airs within morning editions of SportsCenter) ESPN, ESPN App 2 p.m. SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 Host: Jeremy Schaap ABC 6:30 p.m. Walt Disney Pictures’ Miracle (2004) ESPN, ESPN App 9 p.m. SportsCenter Special: Miracle on Ice at 40 (re-air) Host: Jeremy Schaap ESPN2, ESPN App 10 p.m. 30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men ESPN2, ESPN App 11 p.m. SC Featured (Airs within 11 p.m. edition of SportsCenter) ESPN, ESPN App

