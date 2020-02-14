ESPN Announces Early Wave of Monday Night Baseball, Wednesday Night Baseball and Holiday Baseball MLB Game Selections

ESPN today announced an early wave of MLB game selections for its Monday Night Baseball presented by USAA, Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire and Holiday Baseball platforms. The selections include rematches of the dramatic 2019 League Division Series’, and several of the league’s top superstars in action, including new Los Angeles Dodgers acquisition Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Christian Yelich.

Monday Night Baseball presented by USAA

The Apr. 6 edition of Monday Night Baseball features the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts hosting the Tampa Bay Rays and Austin Meadows at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in Boston.

The Houston Astros, who are under new manager Dusty Baker, will host the Rays for a 2019 ALDS rematch on Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It will be a full national telecast with no blackouts.

On May 11, the Chicago Cubs and new manager David Ross will host the Milwaukee Brewers, led by Christian Yelich, at 7 p.m. on Monday Night Baseball. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Chicago market.

On Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m., the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visit the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt for a rematch of the 2019 NLDS, a series that ended with the Cardinals’ dominant 13-1 Game 5 win over the Braves. It will be a full national telecast.

As previously announced, the 2020 Monday Night Baseball season opens with the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visiting the Rays on Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire

As previously announced, the 2020 season of Wednesday Night Baseball presented by Hankook Tire begins Mar. 31 as the New York Mets, with 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso, host the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Astros will be on Wednesday Night Baseball Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. as they host the Mets at Minute Maid Park. Both games will be available nationally with no blackouts.

The Brewers and Yelich will appear on the May 20 edition of Wednesday Night Baseball as they face the Yankees and Judge at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be a full national telecast.

The Brewers appear on ESPN again July 9 as they host the Colorado Rockies at 8 p.m. in a full national telecast.

Holiday Baseball

ESPN’s Holiday Baseball coverage begins May 25 with a Memorial Day doubleheader. The Braves and Cardinals face off at 1:10 p.m. The telecast is subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta market. That game will be followed by Mookie Betts and the Dodgers visiting Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies at 4 p.m. This game is subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

ESPN begins the 2020 Major League Baseball season with an Opening Day tripleheader on Thursday, Mar. 26, and 14 national games throughout the first 11 days of the season. For more information on ESPN’s Opening Week schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are available to stream via the ESPN App. ESPN+ will carry an MLB game every day throughout the season beginning Opening Day.

2020 Monday Night Baseball schedule

­ Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Mar. 30 7 p.m. New York Yankees* at Tampa Bay Rays Mon, Apr. 6 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox* Mon, Apr. 20 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Mon., May 11 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs* Mon, May 18 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals



2020 Wednesday Night Baseball schedule

­ Date Time (ET) Game Tue, Mar. 31 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets* Tue, Apr. 7 8 p.m. New York Mets* at Houston Astros Wed, May 20 8 p.m. New York Yankees* at Milwaukee Brewers Thu, Jul. 9 8 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

2020 Holiday Baseball schedule

­ Date Time (ET) Game Mon, May 25 1:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves* Mon, May 25 4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* at Colorado Rockies

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market

-30-