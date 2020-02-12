ESPN Deportes Launches “La Mirada de Faitelson” Podcast

To Share: https://bit.ly/2OPrWHj

Today, ESPN Deportes is launching the first episode of La Mirada de Faitelson, a weekly podcast series hosted by ESPN Deportes’ commentator, David Faitelson.

The weekly podcast centers around Faitelson’s unique perspectives on the world of soccer, boxing, baseball and feature a new episode every Wednesday. La Mirada de Faitelson is available within the ESPN App, as well as via Spotify, Apple podcast, TuneIn.

Faitelson, who joined ESPN Deportes in 2007, serves as a commentator and analyst on a variety of studio shows including Fútbol Picante and Cronómetro.

La Mirada de Faitelson joins a strong lineup of ESPN Deportes podcasts, including Raza Deportiva, Jorge Ramos y Su Banda, Fútbol Picante, El diario de Martín, Cronómetro, Es así y punto con Hernán Pereyra, Nos ponemos las pilas con Fernando Palomo, and ESPN Radio Fórmula, among others.