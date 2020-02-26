ESPN Digital Sets U.S. Sports Category Record 117.4 Million Unique Visitors in January

Ranked No. 1 Across Every Key Metric and Demographic

Kristie Adler 16 hours ago

ESPN Digital kicked off the new year setting a sports category record 117.4 million unique visitors, up +19% YOY. It also captured 5.9 billion total minutes, up +9% YOY, for its best January on record. ESPN has maintained its lead as the No. 1 U.S. sports property for monthly unique visitors for the 23rd month in a row.

Additionally, the ESPN App logged its third-largest month ever in terms of uniques with 24.7 million, up +24% YOY. ESPN.com alone also reached a record high 102.0 million unique visitors.

ESPN Digital ranked as the No. 1 U.S. digital sports property across every key metric, as well as key demographics, fueled by audience expansion among younger and female fans. This includes persons 13-17 (+28% YOY), all females (+29%), and men 13-17 (+29%).

Source: ESPN Research & Insights analysis of Comscore data including Comscore Media Metrix© Multi-Platform, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January 2020, and Comscore Mobile Metrix© Mobile App Only, All Applications, Total Mobile 13+, January 2020, U.S.

