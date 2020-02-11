ESPN Hits Chicago For Cross-Platform NBA All-Star Coverage

2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles Exclusively on ESPN Friday, Feb. 14

The Jump and First Take Live from the Offshore Chicago Navy Pier

ESPN Radio to Broadcast All-Star Weekend Events

Live Taping of the Woj Pod with Patrick Beverley

Golic and Wingo Live from Harry Caray’s Tavern

Reese’s Crossover: ESPN NBA and Men’s College Basketball Commentators Swap Assignments Wednesday and Thursday

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET., from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will join play-by-play voice Mark Jones, analyst and WNBA superstar Chiney Ogwumike and commentator Peter Rosenberg in the quartet’s second consecutive year calling the telecast. ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Chicago native Michael Wilbon will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.

The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols, will be live from the Offshore Chicago Navy Pier on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14 ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend. Current and former NBA stars will join the Chicago shows including Dwyane Wade, Trae Young and Bam Adebayo. The Jump regularly airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

This week’s cast includes:

Monday 02/10: Amin Elhassan , Kevin Arnovitz, Clinton Yates

, Tuesday 02/11: Rachel Nichols, David Fizdale, Jorge Sedano, Nick Friedell

Wednesday 02/12: Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Kevin Arnovitz, Nick Friedell

Thursday 02/13: Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce , Tracy McGrady , Michael Wilbon , Amin Elhassan

, , , Friday 02/14: Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Michael Wilbon, Amin Elhassan

ESPN’s popular morning debate show First Take – featuring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game coach Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose – will also be live from the Offshore Chicago Navy Pier beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. The crew will be joined by a full lineup of sports and entertainment guests including Dwyane Wade, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Diamond DeShields and Lil Rel Howery.

The Jump and First Take shows are free and open to the public.

ESPN Radio will broadcast the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend events with play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher, analyst Jon Barry, and reporter Ramona Shelburne.

Friday, February 14th – NBA Rising Stars (9 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15th – All-Star Saturday Night (8 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16th – NBA All-Star Game (7:30 p.m.)

The Woj Pod, an ESPN podcast that features interviews, analysis and storytelling from ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, will tape in front of a live audience, Saturday at 1 p.m. local time from Chicago’s Lincoln Hall. Chicago native and LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley will join the show along with ESPN senior writer Jackie MacMullan and ESPN commentator Ryen Russillo.

ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo will be live from Harry Caray’s Tavern, Navy Pier on Friday with hosts Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr. and Jason Fitz from 6-10 a.m. The show will simulcast on ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) and ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.)

Golic and Wingo’s Chicago show is free and open to the public.

Reese’s Crossover

ESPN is crossing up its basketball coverage with the 2020 Reese’s Crossover, as commentators from college basketball and the NBA swap assignments. Former college basketball coach and analyst Jimmy Dykes and eleven-year NBA veteran and analyst LaPhonso Ellis are assigned to call games during Wednesday’s NBA on ESPN lineup.

ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. in Indiana when the Pacers, starring Victor Oladipo, host the Milwaukee Bucks, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mark Jones will call the action with analysts Doris Burke and LaPhonso Ellis and sideline reporter Adam Schefter. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the game with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Jimmy Dykes.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith presented by Mtn Dew will preview Wednesday’s doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will lead halftime coverage throughout the night.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb. 12 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, LaPhonso Ellis, Adam Schefter ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Feb. 12 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Jimmy Dykes ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb. 14 7 p.m. 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles Mark Jones, Chiney Ogumike, Peter Rosenberg, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App

The weekly edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital studio show focusing on culture and viral moments across basketball, will stream live Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. with digital commentator Omar Raja, NBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike and social host Christine Williamson. The show will be available on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

