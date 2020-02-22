Uncategorized
ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Added to Feb. 26 Slate; Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Added to Mar. 6
ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday, Mar. 6. Both matchups will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
The Grizzlies vs. Rockets game replaces the previously scheduled Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup and the Heat vs. Pelicans game replaces the previously scheduled Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics matchup.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Feb. 26
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets
|Wed, Feb. 26
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Fri, Mar. 6
|8 p.m.
|Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans
|Fri, Mar. 6
|10:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.
-30-