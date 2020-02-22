ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Added to Feb. 26 Slate; Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Added to Mar. 6

ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday, Mar. 6. Both matchups will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies vs. Rockets game replaces the previously scheduled Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup and the Heat vs. Pelicans game replaces the previously scheduled Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics matchup.

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets Wed, Feb. 26 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

Date Time (ET) Game Fri, Mar. 6 8 p.m. Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Fri, Mar. 6 10:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-