ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Added to Feb. 26 Slate; Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Added to Mar. 6

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter 3 hours ago

ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and the Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday, Mar. 6. Both matchups will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies vs. Rockets game replaces the previously scheduled Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup and the Heat vs. Pelicans game replaces the previously scheduled Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics matchup.

Date Time (ET) Game
Wed, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets
Wed, Feb. 26 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

 

Date Time (ET) Game
Fri, Mar. 6 8 p.m. Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans
Fri, Mar. 6 10:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

