ESPN Sets All-Time Record Helping Raise Over $8.8M for the V Foundation for Cancer Research during ESPN’s 13th Annual V Week

With the help of sports fans, employees, leagues and the corporate community, ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research set a new record, helping raise more than $8.8 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. That represents a 6% year-over-year increase.

“We broke the V Week record thanks to the passion of those who work on the various initiatives here at ESPN, as well as support from the Disney TV networks, and the generous response from fans,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “In particular the new aspects of V Week, including a campaign with Andy Grammer and Stuart Scott Day, connected with viewers and drove awareness and donations.”

“ESPN has done it again,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “V Week 2019 was simply extraordinary thanks to ESPN and their loyal, generous fans. Every dollar helps lead to breakthroughs and advances our mission to declare Victory Over Cancer!”

This year, ESPN engaged new partners and created innovative fundraising and awareness-building campaigns and promotions which educated fans on the importance of cancer research including these new initiatives:

“Don’t Give Up on Me” Anthem: Multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy Grammer invested in the mission to find a cure for cancer, having lost his mother to breast cancer. Grammer’s song “Don’t Give Up on Me” fit with the themes of fighting adversity, supporting a loved one, having hope in dark times and ultimately not giving up, as seen in the new V Week PSA.

$333,000 raised during V Week will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which supports cancer research for disparities among minority populations. A special, limited edition Stuart Scott "Boo-Yah" t-shirt raised over $100,000 for the Stuart Scott Fund. Additionally, ESPN honored its former colleague Stuart Scott who lost the fight against cancer five years ago.

Over the past 13 years, V Week fundraising has totaled over $39 million for cancer research. V Week is one of the two major fundraisers that ESPN conducts for the V Foundation each year. To date, ESPN has helped raise over $116 million dollars for cancer research.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide. The V Foundation awards 100% of direct donations to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation’s endowment covers administrative expenses. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit v.org.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplifts the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

