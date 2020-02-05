ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles on February 14

Celebrity Game Coaches: Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon Joined By Celebrity Assistant Coaches Jesse Williams and Guy Fieri

ESPN Commentators: Mark Jones, Chiney Ogwumike, Cassidy Hubbarth and Peter Rosenberg

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will emanate from the Wintrust Arena – home of the WNBA Chicago Sky – in Chicago, Ill. Mark Jones returns as the play-by-play voice with analyst and WNBA superstar Chiney Ogwumike and commentator Peter Rosenberg. Reporter and Chicago native Cassidy Hubbarth will join Jones, Ogwumike and Rosenberg to round out the telecast.

Popular ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Chicago native Michael Wilbon are the celebrity coaches for this year’s game. Wilbon’s team will be designated as the “home team,” while Stephen A’s team will serve as the “away team.” Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will serve as Wilbon’s assistant coach, while television host and chef Guy Fieri (Food Network) will serve as assistant coach to Stephen A.

Three-time Grammy® Award winner and Chicago native Chance The Rapper and three-time Grammy® Award winner, Oscar winner and Chicago native Common have been named team captains for this year’s Celebrity Game. Fellow hip-hop artist and 2018 Celebrity Game MVP Quavo will also participate and help lead a star-studded array of participants across the music, film, television and sport industries. The game will also feature a WNBA star on each team as Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) will participate.

Cassidy Hubbarth will be reporting live couchside from the ESPN stage in the Ruffles Celebrity Game Lounge, an exclusive new courtside area that will host celebrities and influencers, who can lounge on couches for an up-close view of the game or get in on the action themselves with activities like pop-a-shot or cornhole.

Team Wilbon (Home) Team Stephen A. (Away) Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist) Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist) Bad Bunny (recording artist) Quavo (rapper, recording artist) Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian) Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist) Kane Brown (4X AMA award winning artist) LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago PD”) Jon Batiste (musician, educator, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”) Anthony “Spice” Adams (AKA Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle) Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”) Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks) Chef José Andrés (Chef & Humanitarian) Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports) Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer) Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast) Jidenna (recording artist) Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian) Chelsea Gray (WNBA) A’ja Wilson (WNBA) Quentin Richardson (NBA Legend) Darius Miles (NBA Legend)

Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, will go all-in again this year as the presenting partner of the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. For the entire game, celebrity players can score four points by shooting from the potato chip brand’s four-point line, “The RIDGE,” resembling the ridges in Ruffles potato chips. For every shot made from “The RIDGE” during the game, Ruffles and the NBA will donate $4,000 to Special Olympics to foster environments of acceptance and inclusion, with a minimum donation of $40,000!

