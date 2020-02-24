ESPN’s 2020 NFL Draft Coverage Continues Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

ESPN will complement comprehensive NFL Scouting Combine presented by Verizon on-field drills coverage on NFL Network

NFL Live and SportsCenter live from Indianapolis

One-hour ABC special during defensive linemen drills on Saturday, 5 p.m.

ESPN coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft continues with five days of shows from Indianapolis during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine presented by Verizon, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25. On-site plans include expanded two-hour editions of NFL Live on Feb. 27-28 and a one-hour ABC special during defensive linemen drills on Feb. 29. Additionally, ESPN will air one hour of quarterback workouts – also televised on NFL Network, on Feb. 27. NFL Network will produce full coverage of NFL Scouting Combine player drills Thursday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 4 p.m. ET, and Sunday, Mar. 1, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Wendi Nix (Tue-Thu), Suzy Kolber (Fri) and Trey Wingo (Sat) will each host Combine-focused editions of NFL Live from Lucas Oil Stadium with NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay and Louis Riddick, Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum and Senior Bowl Executive Director and NFL Draft analyst Jim Nagy. NFL Insider Josina Anderson will also contribute as a field reporter.

SportsCenter, ESPN.com, ESPN podcasts and ESPN social platforms will offer additional Combine news and information from Indianapolis. Highlights:

SportsCenter , hosted by Kevin Negandhi, will be live from Indianapolis Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Kolber will also host segments Thursday and Friday following player workouts.

, hosted by Kevin Negandhi, will be live from Indianapolis Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Kolber will also host segments Thursday and Friday following player workouts. ESPN.com will dispatch a team of NFL Nation reporters and national writers to provide the latest news and developments on draft prospects, how teams are approaching free agency and the new NFL head coaches. In addition to draft gurus Kiper and McShay previewing the Combine, NFL Matchup analyst Matt Bowen will unveil his new drills and new ways for reinventing the Combine for quarterbacks. Kiper and McShay will also provide daily recaps as they break down top performers from each day at the Combine.

will dispatch a team of NFL Nation reporters and national writers to provide the latest news and developments on draft prospects, how teams are approaching free agency and the new NFL head coaches. In addition to draft gurus Kiper and McShay previewing the Combine, NFL Matchup analyst Matt Bowen will unveil his new drills and new ways for reinventing the Combine for quarterbacks. Kiper and McShay will also provide daily recaps as they break down top performers from each day at the Combine. Fantasy Focus Football , First Draft with Kiper and McShay, and The Adam Schefter Podcast will feature podcast content from the Combine.

, with Kiper and McShay, and will feature podcast content from the Combine. ESPN’s social team will also share the best Combine content on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Live ESPN Programming from Indianapolis:

DATE TIME (ET) SHOW NETWORK Tue, Feb 25 1:30-3 p.m. NFL Live presented by Courtyard by Marriott ESPN Wed, Feb 26 1:30-3 p.m. NFL Live presented by Courtyard by Marriott ESPN Thu, Feb 27 4-6 p.m. NFL Live presented by Courtyard by Marriott ESPN 6-7 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 7-8 p.m. NFL Scouting Combine ESPN Fri, Feb 28 4-6 p.m. NFL Live presented by Courtyard by Marriott ESPN 6-7 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN Sat, Feb 29 5-6 p.m. NFL Live presented by Courtyard by Marriott: NFL Scouting Combine ABC

Full coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine will be available on NFL Network.

