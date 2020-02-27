LAFC to Team Up Once Again with 710 AM ESPN for 2020 Season

Release via the Los Angeles Football Club:

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced that the Club has renewed its radio broadcast partnership with 710 AM ESPN, continuing the relationship with its flagship English language radio partner.

“We are excited and proud to continue our relationship with 710 AM ESPN”, LAFC EVP & Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman said. “Dave Denholm and the entire team at ESPNLA have been an important part of the growth of our Club and will continue to be, as we move forward with our commitment to make our matches accessible to fans and supporters throughout the greater Los Angeles area.”

Sports radio veteran Dave Denholm will continue to feature as the English radio voice of the Black & Gold. Denholm has over two decades of experience in sports, news and talk radio as well as extensive experience calling soccer matches on FOX Sports and other networks.

“We continue to strive to provide our fans the best and most expansive lineup of live sports and talk radio content,” said Tim McCarthy, senior vice president/GM, ESPN LA. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with LAFC, bringing the best of MLS action to listeners across southern California.”

The number one sports station in Southern California, 710 AM ESPN, features LAFC matches along with the leading sports talk shows in Los Angeles as well as Lakers, Rams and Angels games. 710 AM ESPN’s 50,000-watt signal continues to provide LAFC with a powerful partner in the Southern California sports landscape.

About ESPNLA

ESPNLA serves fans with total coverage of sports in Southern California and beyond. 710AM ESPN provides sports talk, local and national play-by-play, and breaking news coverage. ESPNLA is the official home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Football Club, College Football Playoff, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and has a broadcasting agreement with the Los Angeles Angels. Live streaming and podcasts for select content, including all talk shows, are available on the ESPN App. Follow ESPNLA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @espnlosangeles.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Coming off a record-breaking season, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

-30-