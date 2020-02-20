LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Face Kemba Walker and The Boston Celtics in this Week’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC : Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Rachel Nichols Sits-down with Zion Williamson Thursday on The Jump

Maria Taylor One-on-one Interview with Chris Paul Airs Friday Ahead of Nuggets vs. Thunder on ESPN

Friday on NBA Countdown: Adrian Wojnarowski’s Exclusive Interview with NBA Prospect James Wiseman

ESPN’s NBA game coverage returns this weekend with three days of games including a Friday night doubleheader, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC.

On Friday Feb. 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in the first ESPN matchup post All-Star break. Play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco will call the game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Ariel Helwani. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the New Orleans Pelicans, starring Zion Williamson, visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Mike Breen will provide commentary with, analysts Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson.

NBA Countdown presented by Mtn Dew will lead into Friday’s game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Paul Pierce and Jay Williams, and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The show will feature Taylor’s sit- down with Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, and Wojnarowski’s exclusive interview with NBA prospect James Wiseman, who will speak for the first time since facing NCAA eligibility issues and leaving the University of Memphis.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the league leading Milwaukee Bucks host three-time NBA All Star Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in this week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC. The Eastern Conference matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Mark Jones, analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC pregame edition of The Jump will lead into game coverage at 8 p.m. from courtside at the Fiserv Forum with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Jay Williams and Richard Jefferson. Two-time Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Bucks legend, Oscar Robertson, will make a special appearance on the show.

Hoop Streams will be live from the arena on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms beginning at 8 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst Kendrick Perkins, and commentator Gary Striewski, featuring special guests.

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

ESPN’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC features the historic Lakers versus Celtics rivalry. The Los Angeles Lakers, starring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, host the Boston Celtics, starring Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum at 3:30 p.m. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jones will be courtside to call the action with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center.

NBA Countdown will lead Sunday’s pregame coverage with Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Paul Pierce.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Fri, Feb. 21 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Ariel Helwani ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb. 21 10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb. 22 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Feb. 23 3:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App

On Thursday’s edition of The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols, Nichols goes one-on-one with rookie sensation Zion Williamson to discuss dealing with fame at 19-years-old, being competitive but avoiding injuries and his thoughts on the Rookie of the Year award.

“Honestly, it’s not even up to me. I’m just trying to get a playoff spot for my team. And if I win, it’s nice but if not– it’s fine … I do want it, but if I don’t get it, I’m not worried because I did miss half the season. And Ja’s been playing incredible. So, I mean, he has earned it.”

The Jump airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-