LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Star in this Week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Celebrity All-Star Game Roster to be Announced on The Jump, Wednesday

Woj and Lowe Show NBA Trade Deadline Special, Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The Jump Three-Hour Trade Deadline Special, Thursday Beginning at 1 p.m.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

This week’s NBA on ESPN game coverage begins on Wednesday Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Aaron Gordon and the Orlando Magic in the first half of an ESPN doubleheader. Mike Breen will call the action with analyst Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Miami Heat, starring Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, visit the LA Clippers, starring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will call the game with analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith presented by Mtn Dew will tip off Wednesday’s coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The show will preview Wednesday’s ESPN doubleheader and feature special pregame elements, guests and NBA analysts. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will lead halftime coverage throughout the night.

Friday’s ESPN doubleheader tips off at 8 p.m. when Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers battle Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors. Mark Jones will provide commentary from Bankers Life Fieldhouse with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Jorge Sedano. In the second half of the doubleheader, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to Utah to face Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz beginning at 10:30 p.m. Ryann Ruocco and Doris Burke are on the call.

NBA Countdown presented by Mtn Dew will lead into Friday’s game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Under Armour

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers star in this week NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC as they travel to San Francisco to face Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The Western Conference matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. with the broadcast team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC pregame edition of The Jump, will lead into game coverage at 8 p.m. from courtside at Chase Center with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Tracy McGrady and Richard Jefferson.

Hoop Streams will be live from the arena on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms beginning at 8 p.m. with Amin Elhassan and Kendrick Perkins, featuring special guests.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Hubie Brown, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Feb. 5 10 p.m. Miami Heat at LA Clippers Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb. 7 8 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb. 7 10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb. 8 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m., ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski and Senior NBA Writer, Zach Lowe close out the NBA trade season with a 30-minute Woj & Lowe Show: NBA Trade Deadline Special on ESPN2. ESPN’s leading voices of basketball news discuss the biggest NBA storylines, recent trades, possible trades, and 2020 free agency.

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols featuring a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and guests, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. On Wednesday Feb. 5, Nichols will announce the roster for this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles, which airs exclusively on ESPN Friday, February 14.

A special three-hour trade deadline edition of The Jump airs Thursday, Feb. 6 beginning at 1 p.m. with Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, Zach Lowe, Jackie MacMullan, Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes, and David Fizdale

This week’s cast includes:

Monday 02/03: Rachel Nichols, Jackie MacMullan, Scottie Pippen

Tuesday 02/04: Rachel Nichols, Jackie MacMullan, Scottie Pippen

Wednesday 02/05: Rachel Nichols, Jackie MacMullan, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins

Thursday 02/06: Rachel Nichols, Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, Zach Lowe, Jackie MacMullan, Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes, and David Fizdale

Friday 02/07: Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan

The weekly edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital studio show focusing on culture and viral moments across basketball, will be live from ESPN’s new Studio E in Bristol, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. with digital and social commentator Omar Raja, analyst Ros Gold-Onwude and social host Christine Williamson. The show will be available to stream live on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

