Longhorn Network Announces Expansive 2020 Spring Programming Slate

Nearly 50 softball games and 32 baseball matchups, along with extensive Olympic sports coverage, highlight Longhorn Network’s 2020 spring programming schedule. With the return of Game Plan with David Pierce, as well as several spring sports in action, LHN is a one-stop shop for all things Texas all the live long day.

Texas Softball

Preseason No. 6 Texas is already poised for the postseason, with nearly 30 Longhorn softball games set for LHN in 2020 and almost 50 softball games total on LHN this season. UT was voted to finish second in the Preseason Big 12 Softball Coaches’ Poll and have strong representation on the Softball America Preseason All-America Team and USA Softball National Player of the Year watch list.

Texas returns 11 student-athletes that earned playing time in at least 41 games last season, and boast a returning trio of 2019 Softball America All-Americans in pitchers Miranda Elish and Shealyn O’Leary and second baseman Janae Jefferson.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Feb 6 2 p.m. Wichita State vs. Maryland Longhorn Network 4:30 p.m. Wichita State at Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Maryland at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 7 10 a.m. TAMU Corpus Christi vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 3 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi vs. Wichita State Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. Maryland vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Lamar at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 8 10 a.m. Colorado State vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Maryland vs. Lamar Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Colorado State at Texas Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. Wichita State at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Maryland vs. TAMU Corpus Christi Longhorn Network Sun, Feb, 9 11 a.m. Wichita State vs. Colorado State Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Feb 19 5:30 p.m. North Texas at Texas* Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 21 10 a.m. Lipscomb at Texas Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. North Dakota State vs. Weber State Longhorn Network 3 p.m. Lipscomb vs. Duke Longhorn Network 5:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Weber State vs. Duke* Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 22 10 a.m. North Dakota State vs. Weber State Longhorn Network 12:30 p.m. Weber State vs. Lipscomb* Longhorn Network 3 p.m. North Dakota State vs. Duke* Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Lipscomb at Texas Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. Duke at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 23 11 a.m. Lipscomb vs. North Dakota State Longhorn Network 11:30 p.m. Weber State at Texas* Longhorn Network Tue, Feb 25 5:30 p.m. Louisiana at Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. Louisiana at Texas* Longhorn Network Fri, Mar 6 12 p.m. Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Longhorn Network 2:30 p.m. Texas Southern vs. Liberty Longhorn Network 5 p.m. Liberty at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 7 11 a.m. Texas Southern at Texas Longhorn Network 1:30 p.m. Texas Southern vs. New Mexico* Longhorn Network 4 p.m. New Mexico vs. Liberty* Longhorn Network 6:30 p.m. Liberty at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 8 10:30 a.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network 1 p.m. New Mexico vs. Liberty* Longhorn Network Wed, Mar 25 7 p.m. UTA at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 3 7 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 4 2 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Apr 5 1 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Apr 7 7 p.m. SFA at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Apr 9 6 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 10 6 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 11 1 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 24 7 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Apr 26 1 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network *denotes tape-delayed airing



Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise more than 30 games this season. LHN adds nearly a dozen Big 12 matchups to ESPN’s overall baseball coverage, including a three-game series against No. 17 Oklahoma State (March 17-19). The Longhorns will appear on ESPN networks a total of 34 times, including a pair of showdowns with No. 3 Texas Tech on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Texas Baseball is gearing up for another strong season in 2020, as the Longhorns were selected to finish fifth in the Preseason Big 12 Baseball Coaches’ Poll. Pitcher Bryce Elder and outfielder Eric Kennedy were named Preseason All-Big 12 selections leading into the season.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Feb 18 7:30 p.m. UT San Antonio at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Feb 19 5 p.m. Lamar at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 21 8 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 22 3 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. Boise State at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Feb25 8 p.m. SHSU at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Mar 3 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Mar 6 7:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 8 2:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, Mar 11 7:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Mar 13 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 14 3:30 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 15 2 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Mar 17 7:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Mar 27 8 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 28 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 29 2 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Apr 9 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 10 8 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 11 3:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Apr 14 7:30 p.m. TAMU Corpus Christi at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 17 7:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 18 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Apr 19 2 p.m. Kansas at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Apr 21 7:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Apr 28 7:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Texas Longhorn Network Wed, May 6 7:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas Longhorn Network Fri, May 8 7:30 p.m. TCU at Texas Longhorn Network Sat, May 9 3:30 p.m. TCU at Texas Longhorn Network Tue, May 12 7:30 p.m. McNeese State at Texas Longhorn Network

Game Plan with David Pierce

Texas baseball head coach David Pierce will sit down with LHN every Wednesday in studio for Game Plan with David Pierce, starting March 25. Pierce, the 2018 Baseball America National Coach of the Year, is entering his fourth season as the Longhorns’ head coach and has an overall record of 108-74 at Texas.

Date Time (ET) Studio Show Wed, Mar 25 10:30 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, Apr 1 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, Apr 8 8:30 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, Apr 15 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, Apr 22 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, Apr 29 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Tue, May 5 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce Wed, May 13 8 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce

Olympic Sports

Longhorn Network will also feature several Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis and spring games for Texas volleyball. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 2020 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.