On Deck: ACC Softball Adds to ACC Network’s Impressive Spring Slate

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer a vast schedule of ACC softball games for the 2020 season with 36 games, including 20 conference matchups, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Inclusive of men’s and women’s lacrosse and baseball programming, ACC spring sports will enjoy the most national coverage ever for the 2020 season with more than 140 total regular season and tournament games on the network. Additionally, ACC teams will play five regular-season games on ESPN Networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry 271 softball games throughout the spring, totaling the most coverage ever for the sport.

ACC softball on ACCN begins in historic fashion on February 12, as Clemson opens its inaugural season home slate with a doubleheader against Western Carolina (2:30 and 5 p.m. ET) at Clemson Softball Stadium. All 13 ACC teams will be showcased this season, including 11-time Women’s College World Series participant and 2018 NCAA Champion Florida State making eight appearances on the network.

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will feature the preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship, May 6-8 at Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium. ESPN will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 9.

Strength of ACC Softball

An ACC team has appeared in the Women’s College World Series 11 times with Florida State winning its first Women’s College World Series in 2018. The Seminoles begin the season ranked No. 8 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Feb. 12 2:30 p.m. Western Carolina at Clemson ACCN 5 p.m. Western Carolina at Clemson ACCN Thu, Feb. 13 10 a.m. No. 13 Oklahoma State vs Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Feb. 29 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke ACCN Fri, March 13 4 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 21 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 8 Florida State ACCN Sun, March 22 3 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACCN 5 p.m. Louisville at No. 8 Florida State ACCN Wed, March 25 5 p.m. UNCG at Duke ACCN Fri, March 27 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 28 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Sun, March 29 Noon Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACCN 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 8 Florida State ACCN Fri, April 3 5 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN Sun, April 5 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Notre Dame ACCN Mon, April 6 7 p.m. Longwood at Virginia ACCN Wed, April 8 7 p.m. Kent State at Pitt ACCN Sun, April 12 4 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Mon, April 13 6 p.m. La.-Lafayette at No. 8 Florida State ACCN Sun, April 19 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Clemson ACCN 5:30 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACCN Tue, April 21 5 p.m. Toledo at Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 25 1 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, April 26 6 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACCN Sat, May 2 4 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, May 3 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN Wed, May 6 TBA ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN Thu, May 7 TBA ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, May 8 TBA ACC Softball Championship Semifinals ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.