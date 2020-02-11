Reese’s Crossover on ESPN Returns for Seventh Year with NBA and Men’s College Basketball Doubleheaders

ESPN is crossing up its basketball coverage with the 2020 Reese’s Crossover, as commentators from college basketball and the NBA swap assignments. The seventh annual event tips off this week, with NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and men’s college basketball doubleheaders on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Crossover action begins Wednesday as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Doris Burke and 11-year NBA veteran LaPhonso Ellis will be dual analysts, with play-by-play commentator Mark Jones and reporter Adam Schefter. Following that game, Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy and college basketball analyst Jimmy Dykes will call all the action from Denver as the Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m.

College action on Thursday features Memphis at Cincinnati (7 p.m., ESPN), with Doris Burke returning to college hoops, alongside Adam Amin and Bryce Drew. Following the American matchup, coverage heads to the West Coast as No. 16 Colorado faces No. 17 Oregon. NBA analyst Mark Jackson joins the dynamic duo of Dave Pasch and Bill Walton for the Pac-12 game.

2020 Reese’s Crossover on ESPN

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Wed, Feb 12 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Mark Jones, Doris Burke/LaPhonso Ellis, Adam Schefter ESPN 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy/Jimmy Dykes ESPN Thu, Feb 13 7 p.m. Memphis at Cincinnati

Adam Amin, Bryce Drew/Doris Burke ESPN 9 p.m. No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton/Mark Jackson ESPN

