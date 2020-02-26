Seven Compelling NBA Matchups within Four Nights Across ESPN and ABC

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC : Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC : Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers

Special NBA on ESPN Sunday Night Matchup Featuring LeBron James vs. Zion Williamson

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader returns this week when Rookie of the Year contender, Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies visit eight-time NBA All-Star, James Harden, and the Houston Rockets, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Mark Jones will call the action with analyst Jeff Van Gundy and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi. In the 10:30 p.m. nightcap, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Dave Pasch and Chauncey Billups will provide commentary for the game.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith presented by Mtn Dew will tip off Wednesday’s coverage beginning at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Seaport Studios. SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt will lead halftime coverage for both matchups.

Friday’s NBA doubleheader tips off in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. when the Bucks, starring reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, host the Oklahoma City Thunder, starring ten-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano. In the second half of the doubleheader, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets visit Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers for a competitive matchup between two of the top Western Conference teams. Mike Breen will call the game with analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters beginning at 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown presented by Mtn Dew will lead into Friday’s game coverage beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams, and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Friday’s show will include a feature on Philadelphia 76ers guard Tobias Harris’ connection to the Tuskegee Airmen and NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry’s breakdown on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s defensive skills.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

The Houston duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook faces the Boston duo of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum in this week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC. The ABC exclusive Rockets vs. Celtics matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. with play-by-play commentator Mark Jones, analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez. ESPN officiating expert, Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC pregame edition of The Jump will be courtside to preview the game beginning at 8 p.m. with host Rachel Nichols and analysts Paul Pierce, Tracy McGrady and Jalen Rose. Celtics president and general manager, Danny Ainge, will make a special appearance on Saturday’s show. The Jump will also feature a version of Nichols’ exclusive interview with Rockets guard James Harden.

Hoop Streams will be live on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App beginning at 8 p.m. from TD Garden with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst Kendrick Perkins, and commentator Gary Striewski.

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

ESPN’s NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC features the Philadelphia 76ers, starring Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, versus the LA Clippers, starring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, at 3:30 p.m. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jones will be courtside at Staples Center to call the action with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. Steve Javie, will provide analysis from the NBA Replay Center.

NBA Countdown will lead the pregame coverage beginning at 3 p.m. with Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, and Jay Williams.

NBA on ESPN Special Night

In a special Sunday edition of NBA on ESPN, rookie sensation, Zion Williamson, and the New Orleans Pelicans face three-time NBA Champion LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The matchup begins at 8 p.m. from Smoothie King Center with Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and Jorge Sedano calling the action. NBA Countdown’s pregame coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Rinaldi ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Feb. 26 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb. 28 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb 28 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb. 29 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Israel Gutierrez, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Mar. 1 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App Sun, Mar. 1 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App

The daily edition of The Jump, ESPN’s hour-long daily NBA news and discussion show led by Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring, high-profile guests and analysts. Wednesday’s show features Nichols’ sit-down with Celtics star Kemba Walker.

The weekly edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital studio show focusing on culture and viral moments across basketball, will stream live Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. with digital commentators Omar Raja, and Gary Striewski and social host Christine Williamson. The show will be available on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com, including this week’s NBA Power Rankings.

All ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-