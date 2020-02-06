UFC 247 on ESPN+: Jones vs. Reyes in Houston

To share: https://bit.ly/39fJX98

Two championship bouts headline UFC 247: Jon Jones (C) vs. Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV: Main Event starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, Early Prelims at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET when the Octagon returns to the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. UFC 247, the third event of the year, features two championship bouts. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 men’s pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones (25-1, 1 NC) returns against unbeaten, No. 4-ranked contender Dominick Reyes (12-0). Jones secured back-to-back wins in 2019 against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith, while Reyes remains undefeated in his MMA career, adding two UFC wins to his record in 2019, including a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman last October.

The co-main will showcase a title fight between UFC women’s flyweight champion and No.2-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Valentina Shevchenko (18-3), who remains undefeated in the flyweight division (4-0) and looks to defend her title for the third time, against No.1 contender Katlyn Chookagian (13-2). Chookagian most recently won against former Invicta FC flyweight champion Jennifer Maia at UFC 244 in November.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes starts with early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

UFC 247 on ESPN+: Jones vs. Reyes Programming (All times ET)

Fri, Feb 7 12 p.m. UFC 247 Weigh-In Show (Official Weigh-In) ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 248 Press Conference: Adesanya vs. Romero ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: UFC 247 Preview ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC 247 Weigh-In: Jones vs. Reyes (Ceremonial Weigh-In) ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube 7:30 p.m. UFC 247 Pre-Show: Jones vs. Reyes ESPN+ Sat, Feb 8 4 p.m. Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show ESPN Radio 6:30 p.m. UFC 247: Early Prelims ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 247: Prelims ESPN 10 p.m. UFC 247: Main Card ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC 247 Post Show: Jones vs. Reyes ESPN+

