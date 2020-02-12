UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 in Rio Rancho, NM

To Share: https://bit.ly/2UL5fYl

Main Card features Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz and Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET;

Prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET ; Pre – and Post Show on ESPN+

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit https://plus.espn.com/ufc

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. ET from Santa Ana Star Center. UFC returns to New Mexico for the first time since 2014, for a main event matchup between top light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson (14-4) and Jan Blachowicz (25-8). UFC Live returns to ESPN2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every single fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+.

In the main event, No.5-ranked Corey Anderson returns for a rematch of his fourth UFC fight and victory from 2015, against No.6-ranked Jan Blachowicz. Anderson has secured four consecutive wins, including a first-round knockout against Johnny Walker during UFC 244 in New York last November. Blachowicz has won six out of his past seven fights, the latest against Jacare Souza in November 2019 and Luke Rockhold in July 2019. Both athletes are seeking the first title shot of their career.

The co-main event features a welterweight matchup between New Mexico native Diego Sanchez (30-12) and Michel Pereira (23-10, 2 NC). Sanchez, whose first UFC bout was in 2005, looks for a win following a loss against Michael Chiesa last July at UFC 239. Brazilian fighter, Pereira has secured three wins out of his last four fights, including a Performance of the Night knockout of Danny Roberts in May.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, Feb 14 5:30 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Rio Rancho ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show ESPN+ Sat, Feb 15 5 p.m. Prelims ESPN+, English and Spanish 8 p.m. Main Card ESPN+, English and Spanish 11 p.m. Post Show ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)