UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo in Norfolk, VA

Main Event features Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a clash for the vacant Flyweight Championship; co-main features Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn

All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

Prelims at 5m. ET; Pre- and Post Show exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo in Norfolk, Virginia streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. ET from Chartway Arena. This marks the second time UFC brings the Octagon to the Chartway Arena on the Old Dominion University Campus. The matchup will feature Joseph Benavidez (28-5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1). UFC Live returns to ESPN2 on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every single fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+.

The championship main event will feature No.1-ranked contender Joseph Benavidez and No. 3-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. Benavidez, who has won 13 fights in the flyweight division since 2012, returns to the Octagon for a third attempt at a UFC championship, following opportunities in 2012 and 2013 against Demetrious Johnson. Most recently, he won three consecutive fights against Jussier Formiga, Dustin Ortiz and Alex Perez. Brazilian fighter and title contender, Figueiredo is back in action after securing victories against Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja in 2019.

The co-main event features a featherweight bout between Felicia Spencer (7-1) and Zarah Fairn (6-3). Spencer returns after a gritty battle against Cris Cyborg last July, while Fairn is looking to secure her first UFC victory after winning three of her last four bouts.

UFC Destined: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (Part 1)

The latest episode of UFC Destined, featuring this Saturday’s main event fighters Benavidez and Figueiredo, is streaming now, exclusively on ESPN+. Each UFC Destined is presented in two episodes: Part 1 gives fans an all-access look at how the UFC’s top athletes prepare to enter The Octagon, and Part 2 shows all the raw emotion of the post-fight aftermath. UFC Destined: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (Part 2) will be available March 6.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Replay on ESPN2

The night after UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo, March 1 will start with the television replay debut of the Main Card from UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET. The record-setting return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon in January was the most-viewed event on ESPN+. In addition to the ESPN2 replay, the event is available on-demand anytime to ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN starts its UFC 248 fight week coverage with the debut of UFC 248 Countdown this Sunday at 1 a.m. on ESPN2 immediately following the McGregor/Cowboy main event. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero features two title fights as Israel Adesanya defends the UFC Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero and Zhang Weili defends the UFC Strawweight Championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, Feb 28 3:30 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Norfolk ESPN2 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo ESPN+ Sat, Feb 29 5 p.m. Prelims ESPN+, English and Spanish 8 p.m. Main Card ESPN+, English and Spanish 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo ESPN+ Sun, March 1 10 p.m. REPLAY UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy (Main Card) ESPN2 1 a.m. UFC 248 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Romero ESPN2

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)