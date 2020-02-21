UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Felder vs. Hooker in Auckland, NZ
• Main Event features Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker and Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Felder vs. Hooker in Auckland, New Zealand streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. ET from Spark Arena. The event marks the third time UFC brings the Octagon to Auckland. The matchup will feature Paul Felder (17-4) vs. Dan Hooker (20-8). UFC Live will air on ESPNEWS on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, providing fans with exclusive takes on the biggest news, stars and stories tailored to UFC Fight Night. In addition, every single fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+ immediately following the fights.
The main event will feature No. 6-ranked contender Paul Felder against New Zealand native and No. 7-ranked Dan Hooker. Felder has won five out of his past six fights, including his most recent win against Edson Barboza at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi last September. Hooker, who won his last two fights in Auckland’s Spark Arena in 2014 and 2017, returns to his homeland looking for a third victory. He has won six out of his past seven fights, the latest against Al Iaquinta in October and James Vick in July.
The co-main event features a light heavyweight matchup between Australian native Jimmy Crute (10-1) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-3, 1NC). Crute has won two out of his three UFC fights, defeating Paul Craig and Sam Alvey. Poland’s Oleksiejczuk has secured two Octagon wins thus far, knocking out Gian Villante and Gadzhimurad Antigulov.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Felder vs. Hooker
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri, Feb. 21
|6:30 p.m.
|Pre-Show
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Live: Fight Night Auckland
|ESPNEWS*
|Sat, Feb 22
|4 p.m.
|Prelims
|ESPN+, English and Spanish
|7 p.m.
|Main Card
|ESPN+, English and Spanish
|10 p.m.
|Post Show
|ESPN+
*delayed
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
|Co-Main
|Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Undercard
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan
|Undercard
|Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Undercard
|Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev
|Undercard
|Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao
|Undercard
|Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek
|Undercard
|Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan
|Undercard
|Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
|Undercard
|Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill
|Undercard
|Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato
|Undercard
|Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson