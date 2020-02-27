Veteran NFL Reporter Kimberley A. Martin Joins ESPN

Kimberley A. Martin, who has covered the National Football League as a national writer and team beat reporter for more than a decade, has joined ESPN as an NFL reporter. Martin will cover the league year-round and contribute to ESPN’s NFL shows, SportsCenter, ESPN.com and more. She officially starts March 9.

Martin joins ESPN from Yahoo Sports where she served as a senior NFL writer since 2018. During her tenure, she co-hosted an all-female weekly football show, Cover 3, conducted regular on-camera sit-downs with league executives and players, wrote columns, features and profiles on industry luminaries such as Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and broadcasting legend Pam Oliver.

Prior to Yahoo, Martin had a stint with The Washington Post as a Redskins beat writer (2017-18). The Brooklyn native also served as a columnist for The Buffalo News in 2017 and was a New York Jets beat writer for Newsday (2012-17).

“Kimberley has a terrific track record as a writer and journalist and is widely respected throughout the league. With experience at the national level and locally, having covered multiple franchises, she brings a wealth of experience to our ESPN NFL team,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production.

Added Martin: “ESPN is a dream destination for a sports reporter. Working at a television network will allow me to provide insight on the game, its personalities and the big issues impacting the sport from a different angle.”

A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Martin received NABJ’s Emerging Journalist of the Year award in 2011. The Wesleyan and Syracuse University alum also received an APSE first-place finish for project writing and an NABJ Salute to Excellence first-place finish for sports writing.

-30-