ACC Network Presents the Best of ACC Fall, Winter and Spring Sports March 30 – April 3
- Best of ACC Fall, Winter and Spring Sports from the 2019-20 Season
- Relive Performances from Top-Ranked Teams and Standout Student-Athletes
- Baseball, Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Softball Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Volleyball and Wrestling Featured
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present five straight days of programming highlighting the best games and performances from the ACC’s 2019-20 fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
All 15 ACC schools will be featured across these encore events which will include the best of baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling. The five-day block begins at noon ET on Monday, March 30 with Wisconsin at Florida State women’s soccer commemorating the first live event on ACCN.
The 32-game slate will feature performances by:
- 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and national player of the year Erin Matson
- 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Robbie Robinson and Clemson men’s soccer
- 2019 NCAA College Cup runners-up: North Carolina women’s soccer and Virginia men’s soccer
- 2019 ACC Champion Pitt volleyball
- The ACC’s nationally ranked wrestling programs: North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech
- Top-ranked Syracuse men’s lacrosse, as well as Duke, North Carolina and Virginia – all ranked in inside the Top 10 of the Inside Lacrosse poll
- The debut of Clemson softball on ACCN and Logan Caymol’s no-hitter
The best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports follows the 2019 ACC football season in review that ran March 16-29. Additional special programming will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Mon, Mar 30
|Noon
|WSOC: Wisconsin at Florida State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|MSOC: Virginia at Duke
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|WSOC: Colorado at Florida State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|MSOC: Fordham at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|WSOC: Boston College at Florida State
|ACCN
|Tue, Mar 31
|10 a.m.
|MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville
|ACCN
|Noon
|WSOC: Pitt at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|MSOC: Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|WSOC: Virginia at Florida State
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|MSOC: Syracuse at North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|WSOC: Florida State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|MSOC: North Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Wed, Apr 1
|10 a.m.
|VBALL: Oregon at Pitt
|ACCN
|Noon
|VBALL: Boston College at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|VBALL: North Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|FH: William & Mary at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4:30 p.m.
|FH: Duke at Virginia
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|FH: Liberty at Virginia
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|VBALL: Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|VBALL: Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|Thu, Apr 2
|10 a.m.
|WREST: North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Noon
|WREST: Virginia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|MLAX: Lafayette at North Carolina
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|MLAX: High Point at Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|MLAX: Richmond at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College
|ACCN
|Fri, Apr 3
|10 a.m.
|SB: Western Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|Noon
|BB: South Florida at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|SB: Duke at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|BB: Pitt at Miami
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|BB: Illinois State at Florida State
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019.
Approximately 450 live contests, including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, along with hundreds of events on ACCNX plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.