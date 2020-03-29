ACC Network Presents the Best of ACC Fall, Winter and Spring Sports March 30 – April 3

Best of ACC Fall, Winter and Spring Sports from the 2019-20 Season

Relive Performances from Top-Ranked Teams and Standout Student-Athletes

Baseball, Field Hockey, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Softball Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Volleyball and Wrestling Featured

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present five straight days of programming highlighting the best games and performances from the ACC’s 2019-20 fall, winter and spring sports seasons.

All 15 ACC schools will be featured across these encore events which will include the best of baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling. The five-day block begins at noon ET on Monday, March 30 with Wisconsin at Florida State women’s soccer commemorating the first live event on ACCN.

The 32-game slate will feature performances by:

2019 NCAA Field Hockey Champion North Carolina and national player of the year Erin Matson

2019 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Robbie Robinson and Clemson men’s soccer

2019 NCAA College Cup runners-up: North Carolina women’s soccer and Virginia men’s soccer

2019 ACC Champion Pitt volleyball

The ACC’s nationally ranked wrestling programs: North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech

Top-ranked Syracuse men’s lacrosse, as well as Duke, North Carolina and Virginia – all ranked in inside the Top 10 of the Inside Lacrosse poll

The debut of Clemson softball on ACCN and Logan Caymol’s no-hitter

The best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports follows the 2019 ACC football season in review that ran March 16-29. Additional special programming will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Mar 30 Noon WSOC: Wisconsin at Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. MSOC: Virginia at Duke ACCN 4 p.m. WSOC: Colorado at Florida State ACCN 6 p.m. MSOC: Fordham at Clemson ACCN 9 p.m. WSOC: Boston College at Florida State ACCN Tue, Mar 31 10 a.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville ACCN Noon WSOC: Pitt at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. MSOC: Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. WSOC: Virginia at Florida State ACCN 6 p.m. MSOC: Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN 8 p.m. WSOC: Florida State at North Carolina ACCN 10 p.m. MSOC: North Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Wed, Apr 1 10 a.m. VBALL: Oregon at Pitt ACCN Noon VBALL: Boston College at Georgia Tech ACCN 1:30 p.m. VBALL: North Carolina at NC State ACCN 3 p.m. FH: William & Mary at North Carolina ACCN 4:30 p.m. FH: Duke at Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. FH: Liberty at Virginia ACCN 8:30 p.m. VBALL: Louisville at Notre Dame ACCN 10 p.m. VBALL: Louisville at Pitt ACCN Thu, Apr 2 10 a.m. WREST: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Noon WREST: Virginia Tech at NC State ACCN 2 p.m. MLAX: Lafayette at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. MLAX: High Point at Virginia ACCN 6 p.m. MLAX: Richmond at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse ACCN 10 p.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College ACCN Fri, Apr 3 10 a.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson ACCN Noon BB: South Florida at Miami ACCN 4 p.m. SB: Duke at Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. BB: Pitt at Miami ACCN 9 p.m. BB: Illinois State at Florida State ACCN

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019.

Approximately 450 live contests, including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, along with hundreds of events on ACCNX plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.