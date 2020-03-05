ESPN Again Increases TV Coverage at Indian Wells: First Ball to Last Ball across ESPN Networks

TV Coverage Starts March 17, Culminates with Championships on March 22

Andreescu, Thiem Defend Titles; Djokovic Seeks Sixth Crown in California Desert

Gauff, Kenin & Serena Among Top-Notch Women’s Field

ESPN’s first-ball-to-last ball coverage across TV and the ESPN app of the BNP Paribas Open from Indian Wells, Calif., will begin Wednesday, March 11. ESPN3 on the ESPN app will offer up to nine courts simultaneously and a total of more than 600 hours, featuring all ATP and WTA matches not on an ESPN TV network.

The TV schedule of 31 live hours (up from 25) begins Wednesday, March 17, and concludes with the women’s and men’s championships in an ESPN2 doubleheader Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s lead tennis host Chris Fowler will be joined by Cliff Drysdale, Chrissie Evert and Brad Gilbert.

Bianca Andreescu, the reigning US Open champion, will defend the title, which was the first of her career.

A top-notch field awaits Andreescu, including top-ranked Ash Barty, No. 2 Simona Halep (2015 champion), No. 5 and Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin, No. 9 Serena Williams who has won the event twice, but not since 2001 (she boycotted it for many years), No. 10 Naomi Osaka and 15-year-old phenom Coco Gauff.

The 2019 men’s winner, Dominic Thiem, the recent Australian Open finalist, will face a gauntlet of all-time greats with great track records at this event: Novak Djokovic (five wins at Indian Wells) and Rafael Nadal (three). Between them, the duo has taken 8 of the last 13 winner’s checks.

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mar 11 – 22 2 p.m. – finish BNP Paribas Open – ATP & WTA feeds, up to 9 courts ESPN3 Tue, Mar 17 2 – 6 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Third Round / Round of 16 ESPNEWS Wed, Mar 18 2 – 6 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Round of 16 / Quarterfinals ESPN2 Thu, Mar 19 2 – 6 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Quarterfinals ESPN2 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. BNP Paribas Open – Quarterfinals ESPN2 Fri, Mar 20 2 – 6 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Men’s Quarterfinal ESPN 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. BNP Paribas Open – Women’s Semifinal ESPNEWS Sat, Mar 21 2 – 6 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Men’s Semifinals ESPN Sun, Mar 22 4 – 9 p.m. BNP Paribas Open – Men’s & Women’s Championships ESPN2

Next Tennis from ESPN

ESPN will have extensive coverage of the Miami Open presented by Itaú beginning Wednesday, March 25, including first-ball-to-last-ball coverage on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. TV joins on Tuesday, March 31, and continues through the semifinals and championships.

-30-

Media Contacts: Diane Lamb [email protected]; Michael Skarka [email protected]