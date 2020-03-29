ESPN Celebrates Women’s History Month with Eight Hours of U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Programming on Monday

Four Classic Matches on ESPN2 Featuring Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and other USWNT Legends

ESPN2 will help commemorate Women’s History Month with an eight-hour programming marathon dedicated to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) on Monday, March 30. The four classic match re-airs will celebrate the most successful national soccer team of this generation, beginning at 6 p.m. ET with a 1-0 USWNT victory over Canada from July 19, 2009 when all-time women’s national team goal-scorer Abby Wambach netted her 100th national team goal in her hometown of Rochester, N.Y.

The night of USWNT classic games will also feature USA vs. Mexico from December 2004 (8 p.m.), the retirement match for three pioneering women’s soccer stars – longtime captain Julie Foudy, two-time FIFA Women’s Player of Year Mia Hamm, and defender Joy Fawcett. During their remarkable careers, the trio helped lead the USWNT to a pair of FIFA World Cup championships (1991 and 1999) and Olympic Gold.

Other featured matches include a come-from-behind win against Brazil in the 2017 Tournament of Nations (10 p.m.) and an encore presentation of the March 11 match against Japan (12 a.m.) when the U.S. captured the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a 3-1 victory in Frisco, Texas.

The USWNT marathon is part of ESPN’s month-long celebration of Women’s History Month this March, highlighted by the all-day International Women’s Day takeover on March 8, and the day-long programming on ESPN2 today dedicated to historic performances by female athletes.

U.S. Women’s National Team Programming on ESPN2 – Monday, March 30:

Time (ET) Match (Original Air Date) Notes 6 p.m. USA vs. Canada (Sunday, July 19, 2009) In the 78th minute, all-time USWNT goal-scorer Abby Wambach scores her 100th goal in front of fans in her hometown of Rochester, N.Y. 8 p.m. USA vs. Mexico (Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2004) Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Joy Fawcett, three members of the Golden generation of women’s soccer, play their last match for the USWNT in Carson, Calif. – a 5-0 victory over Mexico to conclude the team’s post-2004 Olympic Gold “Fan Celebration Tour” 10 p.m. USA vs. Brazil (Sunday, July 30, 2017) The USWNT storms back from a two-goal deficit in the 78th minute to beat Brazil 4-3 in the team’s second match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. 12 a.m. USA vs. Japan (Wednesday, March 11, 2020) The USWNT wins the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a 3-1 victory over Japan, extending the team’s unbeaten streak to 31 matches.

