ESPN Continues its Cross-Platform NBA Coverage

On Monday, Mar. 23, Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, interviewed NBA Champion Kevin Love via FaceTime to discuss possibilities for the remainder of the NBA season, postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, mental health in the time of a pandemic, and how he inspired players to help arena staff affected by the NBA suspension.

Full Commentary: https://youtu.be/lkY1prQqqoU

NBA Countdown host Maria Taylor interviewed Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young via Instagram Live, Tuesday Mar. 24. Young talked about how he’s staying in shape while out of the gym, his top five NBA players of all-time, players who are tough to defend and more.

Full Interview: https://youtu.be/b6gpN0Aewnk

The remote in-home edition of NBA Countdown debuted on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesday, Mar. 24, with Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams. The cast discussed their favorite college basketball memories and their all-time starting five from their respective colleges in honor of what would typically be NCAA regionals.

Full Episode: https://youtu.be/P1GUcuTHOSI

The next in-home edition of NBA Countdown will be available on YouTube Thursday, Mar. 26.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s NBA digital show, will be live on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms Tuesdays and Fridays beginning at 5 p.m. ET with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins and fellow analyst Amin Elhassan. All shows will be available on the ESPN App upon conclusion of the live show.

ESPN.com Top NBA Headlines

The coronavirus pandemic shut the NBA’s doors — here’s how the league is determining its next steps

What moving the Tokyo Olympics means for the NBA and Team USA

Nets’ Wilson Chandler told to ‘stay out’ of apartment building common areas

Five NBA things I like and don’t like, including the LeBron James-Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP ‘narrative’

Ja Morant is still dominating Zion Williamson in the NBA Rookie of the Year vote

More NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

The NBA on ESPN+

NBA Rooks

The Boardroom

Detail

Declared

More than an Athlete

Basketball: A Love Story

Rodman: For Better or Worse

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-